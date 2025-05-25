Ruben Amorim is set to apologize to Manchester United fans after a dismal season comes to a close against Aston Villa at Old Trafford on Sunday. The team's poor performance culminated in a 1-0 Europa League final defeat to Tottenham just four days prior. Amorim acknowledged the tradition of a lap of honor after the final whistle and expressed his intention to be honest with the fans.

“We will do that, it’s tradition and we have to face it,” Amorim said, adding, “I think it will be the biggest mistake if we don’t do that. We will do that.”

“An apology I think is clear; an explanation, you don’t have time. So we will try to be honest. I think I will be honest with the fans and I will say what is in my mind and what is in my heart,” Amorim said when he was asked about speaking to fans.

Amorim hinted at deeper issues within the club, citing instability and changes in various departments. Despite these challenges, he believes the team is taking steps to improve. "You cannot see that because results are so poor, but we are in a better place, that I can guarantee you."

Looking ahead to next season, Amorim spoke about the importance of recruitment. He explained that knowing how the team will play is crucial in recruitment. United's summer transfer plans may be impacted by their failure to qualify for the Champions League, which could limit their budget and attract fewer top players.

“Of course I believe (United can recruit well),” Amorim said, adding, “We are improving in the data that we want…For me, the important thing in the recruitment is to know how we are going to play…

“If you have a clear idea how to play, you can point the specific players that you want for that position, and that is clear, and we are doing that together with all the data, the physical data to cope with the demands of the Premier League.

“All these things are taken care of, so we want to improve and sometimes you don’t have 100 per cent certainty because you have the adaptation to every player, but we are doing all the steps to improve on that aspect of our club,” he said.

Some potential transfer targets for Manchester United include Viktor Gyokeres, Sporting star striker who Amorim worked with at Braga, Matheus Cunha, Wolves star with a £62.5m release clause, Alejandro Balde, Barcelona's Spanish left-back, and Jean-Clair Todibo, West Ham's French centre-back.

Other reported targets include Dean Huijsen, Bournemouth centre-back, valued at £15m, Antoine Semenyo, Bournemouth winger, Jarrad Branthwaite, Everton central defender, Chris Rigg, Sunderland teenager, Jobe Bellingham, Sunderland's English central midfield player, and Francisco Trincao, Sporting winger.