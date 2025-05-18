Image Credit : Getty

Following the team's defeat to West Ham, Amorim admitted he was embarrassed with the team and that the problems are much bigger than the Europa League trophy. “I don’t want to talk about players. I am talking about myself and the culture in the club and the culture in the team. We need to change that. It's a decisive moment in the history of the club. We need to be really strong in the summer and to be brave because we will not have a next season like this. If we start like this, if the feeling is still here, we should give the space to different people,” Amorim had said, adding that the team was losing the feeling that it was a big club. This indicates his passion towards helping Manchester United reclaim its position among the Big Six of Europe, in terms of football philosophy.