Ruben Amorim has openly challenged Manchester United’s hierarchy, insisting he must be allowed to do his job without interference. Speaking after the 1-1 draw at Leeds United, the manager made clear he intends to see out his contract, which expires in 18 months, but warned he will not tolerate intrusion from senior figures.

Amorim waited until the final question of his press conference to deliver his strongest remarks yet, repeating that he came to Old Trafford to be the manager, not simply the coach. He suggested that high-profile names such as Thomas Tuchel, Antonio Conte and Jose Mourinho would not face the same level of interference he has encountered.

“I came here to be the manager, not to be the coach,” Amorim said. “In every department – the scouting department, the sporting director – they need to do their job. I will do mine for 18 months and then we move on.”

The Portuguese boss also claimed United have become too sensitive to outside criticism. “If people cannot handle the Gary Nevilles and the criticisms of everything, we need to change the club,” he added. Neville recently described United’s draw with Wolves as “the baddest of the bad,” while Paul Scholes questioned Amorim’s preference for a three-man defensive system.

Amorim briefly switched to a back four for the Boxing Day win over Newcastle but reverted to three defenders in subsequent matches. Reports have suggested United’s head of recruitment Christopher Vivell urged him to adapt his system after Fulham manager Marco Silva explained how he countered it earlier in the season.

The manager admitted disagreements with the club over transfer targets and hinted at growing tensions with director of football Jason Wilcox. Asked if he still had the board’s confidence, Amorim said: “I came here to be the manager of Manchester United, not to be the coach of Manchester United. That is clear. I know my name is not Tuchel, Conte or Mourinho, but I am the manager of Manchester United. And it’s going to be like this for 18 months or until the board decides to change.”

Despite the unrest, Amorim insisted he will not quit and believes the team is moving in the right direction, even with just one win in five games and three in 11.