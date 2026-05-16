18 students from Coimbatore made history by each winning a gold medal at the Indo-Nepal International Silambam Championship 2026 in Nepal. Competing in various categories, the students from Mohan's Academy swept their respective divisions.

Gold medal victories by 18 students from Coimbatore marked a historic moment at the Indo-Nepal International Silambam Championship 2026, held at the Rangasala Stadium in Pokhara, Nepal. The students competed in events including Single Stick, Double Stick, Sword Spinning, Spear Throwing, Deer Horn Throwing and Stick Fighting across the Under-7, 9, 11, 13, 15, 17, 19 and Senior categories. All 18 participants won gold medals in their respective divisions at the championship, which took place from May 8 to 12.

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A Winner's Plea for Recognition

One of the gold medal winners, Adyan, expressed pride in representing India at the Championship and highlighted Silambam as a traditional sport of Tamil Nadu that deserves global recognition. He credited his coach, Mohan, for the team's success and described the competition as challenging. He also urged the government to officially recognise and support Silambam. "I went to the Indo-Nepal International Championship and won a gold medal for India. I'm very proud of it. Silambam is a cultural sport of Tamil Nadu, and we want it spread worldwide. It is a tough sport. The competition was very tough, and my coach, Mohan sir, gave his all. We request the government to recognise Silambam. It is a traditional, demanding sport passed down through generations, and deserves support," Adyan told ANI.

The Journey to International Glory

Notably, Mohan's Academy, which has been providing training in Silambam and athletics for over eight years, has trained more than 1,200 students so far.

The School Games and Activity Development Foundation, functioning under the Societies Registration Act 1860, conducts competitions with the support of NITI Aayog and the Central Government's Fit India Movement. More than 50 students from the academy participated in the district and state-level Silambam competitions organised by the foundation, out of which 25 qualified for the national-level events.

Subsequently, 25 students from the academy competed in the national-level Silambam Championship held in Goa on January 25 and secured notable victories in events such as Single Stick, Double Stick, Swordplay, Spear Throwing, Deer Antler Techniques and Stick Fighting. Following their success at the national level, 18 students represented at the Indo-Nepal International Championship 2026.

Next Stop: Asian Championship

The students have also been selected to participate in the upcoming Asian Silambam Championship, which will be held in Thailand.

Following their remarkable international achievement, the students returned to Coimbatore on Friday night by the Uday Express via New Delhi. (ANI)