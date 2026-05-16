Indian women's Rugby captain Shikha Yadav expressed delight after becoming the highest-paid Indian woman at the RPL Season 2 auction. She called the moment 'incredibly special' and highlighted the league's growing impact with women's inclusion.

Indian women's Rugby team captain Shikha Yadav expressed delight after emerging as the highest-paid Indian woman player at the Rugby Premier League (RPL) Season 2 auction, calling the moment "incredibly special" and unexpected.

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Last month, GMR Sports and Rugby India announced a landmark step in the evolution of the RPL with the introduction of women's franchises in its second season. Season two (men's and women's) is scheduled to be held from June 16 to 28 at Gachibowli Stadium in Hyderabad.

During the RPL season two auction in April, the Women's Draft saw Delhi's Shikha lead the Indian signings as the highest-paid player at Rs 2.4 lakh for Delhi Redz. The milestone marks a significant step forward for women's rugby in India, reflecting the growing recognition and investment in the sport ahead of the second season of the league.

An 'Incredibly Special' Milestone

"When I first heard the news, I was incredibly surprised. Of course, it was a wonderful piece of news, but being the highest-bid Indian women's player was a huge shock. It felt really special at that moment," Shikha told ANI.

League's Impact and Opportunities

Speaking about the upcoming season, Shikha highlighted the expansion of the tournament to include women's rugby, a move she believes will further elevate the league's impact. "The inaugural RPL season was primarily focused on men. As you noted, its success paved the way for the inclusion of women's rugby this season. This addition means the impact and success rate of the league will be even higher," she said.

She added that the league is set to provide a major platform for emerging talent, both domestic and international. "It creates huge opportunities for all rugby players--both the international athletes joining us and our own Indian youth. RPL has opened up a platform where our young talent can truly showcase their skills," she added.

RPL Driving Rugby's Growth in India

Highlighting the rapid growth of rugby in the country, the Indian women's team captain said that the sport has witnessed significant improvements in resources, support, and infrastructure in recent times, largely driven by the RPL. "Rugby resources have changed significantly. We are seeing consistent development throughout the year. For instance, our women's team qualified for the Asian Games. Most of these milestones are a direct result of the benefits and exposure provided by the RPL platform," the 27-year-old said.

Shikha credited the league for creating a more structured ecosystem for players, enabling better training opportunities and competitive exposure at the highest level. Speaking about the national team's progress following the inaugural season of the RPL, she emphasised the impact of international exposure on Indian players. "As I mentioned, RPL brings in Olympians and highly experienced players who have been playing top-tier rugby for years. Our Indian players have had the chance to play alongside them, gaining invaluable experience. This exposure directly impacted our subsequent tournaments," she said.

A Passion Forged in a Demanding Sport

Yadav also reflected on her journey into the sport, revealing that her passion for rugby grew after experimenting with multiple disciplines before finding her true calling. "Before discovering rugby, I practiced several sports like athletics, volleyball, and throwball. But rugby was different--it felt like a sport that demands everything: stamina, strength, and tactical skill. In that moment, I knew rugby was my true passion," Shikha said.

The 27-year-old highlighted how the dynamic and demanding nature of rugby drew her in, eventually shaping her career at the highest level.

The Role of Corporate Backing

Speaking about the growing support for the sport, Shikha welcomed the involvement of corporate entities like GMR Sports in the Rugby Premier League (RPL), stating that such backing is crucial for its development. "It is incredibly heartening when major organizations support a sport like ours, which is still in its developing stages. I can see it growing at a very rapid pace now. Having such big companies helping to develop and promote rugby is very encouraging. I am very happy to see this support," she signed-off. (ANI)