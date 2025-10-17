One year into his tenure, England head coach Thomas Tuchel has reshaped the national team with new players and controversial decisions. Despite a mixed start, his side has secured a spot at the 2026 World Cup, leaving fans hopeful.

One year ago today, Thomas Tuchel was announced as the new England head coach, officially beginning his tenure on January 1, 2025. Since taking charge, the German manager has transformed the squad, handing international debuts to five emerging talents and shaking up traditional squad selections, sometimes controversially sidelining established players.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Mixed Beginnings and Tactical Progress

Though his start was mixed, including a rare 3-1 loss to Senegal, Tuchel’s side has since gone on a dominant run highlighted by a 5-0 victory over Serbia and a commanding 5-0 win against Latvia that secured England’s spot at the 2026 FIFA World Cup. His tactical approach has brought much-needed balance to the team, with goalkeeper Jordan Pickford enjoying an impressive streak of nine clean sheets.

Controversies and New Blood

Tuchel’s tenure hasn’t been without controversy. His blunt remarks about Jude Bellingham earned a public apology, and his critical comments about fan support after a 3-0 win over Wales sparked backlash, though the fans’ spirited response in Latvia signaled ongoing passionate engagement.

Tuchel has also injected fresh energy through players like Dan Burn, Myles Lewis-Skelly, Elliot Anderson, Trevoh Chalobah, and Djed Spence, while the futures of previous mainstays such as Bellingham, Phil Foden, Cole Palmer, and Jack Grealish remain uncertain under his regime.

Overall, Tuchel’s record of seven wins, one defeat, and 22 goals in eight games is promising. However, with no tests yet against top-ranked nations, his choices and tactics will face stronger scrutiny as England aims to end six decades of World Cup heartache in North America next year.

This anniversary marks the beginning of Tuchel’s England journey—a story still unfolding with hopeful eyes on 2026.