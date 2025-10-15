After securing qualification for the 2026 FIFA World Cup, the focus for England manager Thomas Tuchel now shifts to squad selection. There are players who are certainties, those on the fringe, and the potential return of stars like Jude Bellingham.

England's ticket to the 2026 FIFA World Cup has officially been stamped. A commanding 5-0 victory over Latvia on Tuesday sealed qualification, ensuring Thomas Tuchel's side topped Group K with ease. Two goals from captain Harry Kane, strikes from Anthony Gordon and Eberechi Eze, and an own goal completed a perfect night in Riga.

With qualification now secured, Tuchel can shift his focus from results to refinement - specifically, identifying which 26 players will make the flight to the United States, Mexico, and Canada next summer. The conversation among England fans immediately turns to one question: who makes the cut, and does Jude Bellingham return?

Core of Certainty

While Tuchel has experimented tactically, the spine of his England remains unmistakable. Kane, goalkeeper Jordan Pickford, midfielder Declan Rice, and winger Bukayo Saka are his “non-negotiables.” All four are considered automatic selections.

Tuchel's admiration for Kane is well documented - the England captain embodies the manager's team-first mentality. Rice and Pickford, meanwhile, represent consistency in midfield and at the back. Saka, if fit, completes the group of untouchables heading into North America.

Ready for Takeoff

Just behind that leading group stands a cluster of players Tuchel trusts implicitly but not yet guarantees - those “on the tarmac,” waiting for confirmation.

Elliot Anderson continues to impress, playing four consecutive games as Tuchel's midfield engine. His versatility as a deep or box-to-box midfielder has drawn comparisons to Rodri. Alongside Rice, he's fast becoming a fixture.

At the back, Marc Guehi has overcome Tuchel's early doubts to secure his place. Partnering John Stones, he has shown poise and leadership. Ezri Konsa, who excelled in Riga, is also pushing hard for a starting role, while Dan Burn's height and reliability from set pieces has caught Tuchel's eye.

Further upfield, Anthony Gordon's strong display in Latvia has increased his stock dramatically. Jordan Henderson, now back in Premier League action, remains valued for his leadership, while Morgan Rogers and Ollie Watkins are expected to retain their spots after impressing in recent camps.

In goal, Dean Henderson and James Trafford will continue to back up Pickford.

Sitting in the Aisle

A few players hover just short of guaranteed inclusion. Marcus Rashford still needs to sharpen his final product, though Tuchel likes his attitude. Eberechi Eze, after scoring in Latvia, is edging closer to cementing his spot. Arsenal youngster Myles Lewis-Skelly is also well-regarded for his maturity and tactical adaptability.

Returning Stars

Some names are missing only through circumstance rather than form. Bellingham tops that list - Tuchel's decision to omit him this month raised eyebrows, but his return next camp is expected. The manager wants to see renewed humility and chemistry from the Real Madrid midfielder, whose temperament he is monitoring closely.

Reece James is virtually assured of a place if fit. Cole Palmer, too, will be difficult to overlook once he regains rhythm at Chelsea. Noni Madueke and Bukayo Saka lead options on the right side of attack, while Tino Livramento's ability to fill multiple roles gives him an advantage.

Fighting for Their Place

Among those still sweating for security clearance, full-backs Djed Spence and Dan Burn look safest. Others, like Ruben Loftus-Cheek, Morgan Gibbs-White, and Jarrod Bowen, may find themselves vulnerable if Bellingham and Palmer return.

Young defenders Jarell Quansah and Nico O'Reilly, both uncapped, could also miss out if competition tightens. Veterans Kyle Walker and Luke Shaw face uncertain futures, with Walker's poor form against Senegal in June possibly ending his England tenure.

In midfield, Adam Wharton, Curtis Jones, and Conor Gallagher are competing for one deep-lying spot, though Tuchel questions Wharton's stamina. Goalkeepers Nick Pope and Aaron Ramsdale will need a slip from the current trio to get in.

Big Names on Alert

Perhaps the most notable omission from recent squads has been Phil Foden. Despite strong club form, he hasn't featured for England since March, and Tuchel's vision of a “functional team” may not suit him.

Jack Grealish, performing well for Everton, faces an uphill battle having never been selected by Tuchel. Trent Alexander-Arnold's lack of game time in Spain also hurts his chances, with the manager unconvinced he fits the balance he's building.

Backup Brigade

A handful of players - Levi Colwill, Luke Shaw, Trevor Chalobah, Rico Lewis, Jarrad Branthwaite, and Dominic Solanke - may not feature regularly, but could come into contention through injury or rotation.

Meanwhile, Harry Maguire, Ivan Toney, Angel Gomes, and Kobbie Mainoo appear almost certain to miss the tournament, given form and competition.

Wildcard Option

If Tuchel feels a surge of Sven-Göran Eriksson-esque boldness, Arsenal teenage prodigy Max Dowman might serve as the ultimate surprise inclusion - though that remains purely speculative.

Squad Right Now

If the World Cup squad were named today, based on current fitness and form, it would likely look like this:

Goalkeepers: Jordan Pickford, Dean Henderson, James Trafford

Defenders: Marc Guehi, Ezri Konsa, John Stones, Dan Burn, Reece James, Myles Lewis-Skelly, Tino Livramento, Djed Spence

Midfielders: Declan Rice, Elliot Anderson, Jude Bellingham, Cole Palmer, Jordan Henderson, Morgan Rogers, Eberechi Eze, Conor Gallagher

Forwards: Harry Kane, Ollie Watkins, Marcus Rashford, Anthony Gordon, Bukayo Saka, Noni Madueke, Jarrod Bowen

As the clock ticks toward June 2026, one thing is certain - Thomas Tuchel's England is evolving quickly, built on discipline, cohesion, and a ruthless sense of purpose. The selection debates will rage on, but for the first time in a long time, England look truly united on the road to a World Cup.