Romario Shepherd created history with the first-ever T20 World Cup hat-trick by a West Indies player. His remarkable spell of 5/20, which included four wickets in one over, was instrumental in his side's victory over Scotland.

Shepherd Enters Record Books He has taken West Indies' fourth T20I hat-trick, with Jason Holder (against England, Bridgetown 2022), Shepherd (against Bangladesh, Chattogram, 2025), and Shamar Springer (against Afghanistan in Dubai this year) being the other three ones. He is also the only second West Indies cricketer to take a five-wicket haul in the T20 WC, with Akael Hosein (5/11) being the first to do so against Uganda in the 2024 edition of the tournament. Shepherd is also the fourth bowler in the history of T20Is (amongst Test-playing teams) to have two hat-tricks in the format, alongside Sri Lankan legend Lasith Malinga, Australia's Pat Cummins and New Zealand's Tim Southee. Match Summary West Indies Innings Scotland won the toss and opted to bowl first. A half-century stand from Brandon King (35 in 30 balls, with four boundaries and a six) and skipper Shai Hope (19) started off things for WI.After WI slid to 58/2, Hetmyer along with Rovman Powell (24 in 14 balls, with four boundaries and two sixes) struck a fine 81-run stand for the third wicket.Romario Shepherd (6*) and Matthew Forde (1*) were unbeaten when WI reached 182/5 in 20 overs. Brad Currie (2/23) was the top bowler for Scotland. Scotland's Chase In the run-chase, Scotland was reduced to 37/3 in 5.4 overs. Skipper Richie Berrington (42 in 24 balls, with three fours and two sixes) and Tom Bruce (35 in 28 balls, with a four and two sixes) put on a 78-run stand for the fourth wicket.From 115/3, Scotland collapsed to 147/10 in 18.5 overs. Shepherd (5/20) and veteran Jason Holder (3/35 in 3.5 overs) were the top bowlers for WI.