Ajeenkya DY Patil University will confer an Honorary Doctorate on cricket legend Rohit Sharma at its 10th Convocation in Pune on Jan 24, 2026. The ceremony, anchored by actress Vidya Malvade, will honour his contribution to sports and leadership.

Ajeenkya DY Patil University (ADYPU) is gearing up for a historic academic celebration this weekend. The university announced on Thursday that its landmark 10th Convocation Ceremony will be a star-studded affair on Saturday at the ADYPU Campus, DY Patil Knowledge City, Charholi Bk, Pune, with Indian cricket legend Rohit Sharma as a key highlight.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

The university revealed that the former Indian Captain will be conferred with an Honorary Doctorate (D.Litt.) during the event on Saturday, January 24th, 2026, according to a release. Adding a cinematic twist to the academic celebration, the ceremony will be anchored by acclaimed actress Vidya Malvade, famous for her role as the hockey captain in the Bollywood film 'Chak De! India.'

While fans know him as the 'Hitman' of cricket, the convocation marks a different kind of milestone for Rohit Sharma. Presided over by the University's President and Chancellor, Dr. Ajeenkya D Y Patil, the ceremony will honour Rohit for his unparalleled contribution to sports and his exemplary leadership on the world stage. By bestowing this Honorary Doctorate, ADYPU recognises the values of resilience and strategy that he represents, qualities that resonate deeply with the graduating class of 2026.

Other Distinguished Honourees

Beyond cricket, the convocation will honour a diverse group of visionaries who have made profound contributions to society. Prominent among the D.Litt. recipients is Pramod Sharma, the revered Guruji from Ujjain. Known for his lifelong dedication to Seva (service) and devotee welfare, his presence adds a layer of spiritual gravity to the occasion. Sharing the stage with him and Rohit Sharma will be several other distinguished awardees. These include Pankaja Gopinath Munde, Minister for Animal Husbandry, Environment, and Climate Change, Government of Maharashtra; Sudesh Aggarwal, Founder of the Sanatan Dharma Foundation, who is being honoured for his cultural contributions; Rashesh Bhansali, Executive Chairman of Goldiam International Ltd, recognised for his industrial leadership; and Manoj Pochat, a social entrepreneur, technologist, and strategic advisor.

Eminent Guests to Grace the Occasion

The 10th Convocation ceremony is set to be a high-profile event. In addition to the awardees, the dais will be graced by several eminent leaders. Chandrakant Dada Patil, Minister for Higher and Technical Education, Government of Maharashtra, will attend as the Chief Guest. Adding a diplomatic dimension to the event, Dharamkumar Seeraj, High Commissioner of Guyana to India, will be present as the Guest of Honour. The gathering will also hear from Dr. Nishakant Ojha, Chief Advisor for Strategic Affairs, who will address the audience during the ceremony.

Cultural Finale and Event Details

The evening will conclude with a special cultural showcase. Havas Guruhi, the viral musical group from Uzbekistan known for its deep appreciation of Indian music, will perform live, providing a fitting finale to the university's decade-long celebration. The ADYPU 10th Convocation Ceremony will be held on Saturday, 24 January 2026, starting at 4:30 PM onwards at the ADYPU Campus, DY Patil Knowledge City, Charholi Bk, Pune. (ANI)