Former Indian cricketer Robin Uthappa shares how tennis-ball cricket was foundational to his batting. He explains that playing in confined spaces with unconventional rules directly developed his straight-hitting style, a skill built from his childhood.

How Tennis-Ball Cricket Shaped a Pro Batter

As the Beyond Reach Premier League (BRPL) continues to position tennis-ball cricket within a structured framework, former Indian cricketer Robin Uthappa shared his reflections on how the format shaped his own journey as a batter.

Recalling his childhood days, Uthappa highlighted how tennis-ball cricket was more than just a pastime; it was foundational to his development as a batter, according to a release.

"I've played different forms of tennis-ball cricket. We've played leg cricket, hand cricket, and cricket in small 30-40 yard spaces," Uthappa said during a conversation with Sushil Sharma, Co-Founder & CEO of BRPL.

"We had a road on the off side, a road on the leg side, and houses in front and behind. You could score only on the roads, and if you wanted to hit a four or six, you had to clear the house in front, which even had a window pane," he added.

According to Uthappa, those unconventional playing conditions directly shaped his batting strengths. "By virtue of playing there, my game developed in that fashion. I like playing down the 'V', hitting straight over the top. My attacking shots are always straight, trying to put your foot in long-off and long-on. That instinct was built by playing tennis-ball cricket," he explained.

More Technical Than It Looks

He further emphasised that tennis-ball cricket is far more technical than many assume. "It depends on the kind of tennis ball you're playing with. Some are dense, some less dense, and the lighter ones are actually harder to hit. Today, you even get tennis-ball bats. There's a whole science to this. It's not just haphazard anymore," said Uthappa.

About the Beyond Reach Premier League

BRPL is open to aspiring and semi-professional cricketers aged 18-40, welcoming participants from 28 states and 8 Union Territories across India. (ANI)