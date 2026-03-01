Hockey India announced a 20-member squad for the FIH Hockey World Cup 2026 Qualifiers in Hyderabad. Salima Tete will captain the team, which will compete from March 8-14 for one of three qualification spots for the World Cup.

Hockey India on Sunday announced a 20-member Indian Women's Hockey Team squad for the upcoming FIH Hockey World Cup 2026 Qualifiers Hyderabad, Telangana, scheduled to be held in Hyderabad from 8 to 14 March 2026, according to a release.

Tournament Format and Teams

Hosts India, England, Scotland, Korea, Italy, Uruguay, Wales, and Austria will be competing for three qualification spots at the FIH Hockey World Cup Belgium & Netherlands 2026, set to be held in August. The teams are divided into two pools, with England, Korea, Italy, and Austria in Pool A, while hosts India, Scotland, Uruguay, and Wales are in Pool B.

Squad Composition

Seasoned midfielder Salima Tete will continue to Captain the side, providing leadership and stability at the heart of the team. The squad comprises Bansari Solanki and Bichu Devi Kharibam sharing the goalkeeping responsibilities. Sushila Chanu Pukhrambam, Nikki Pradhan, Manisha Chauhan, Udita, and Ishika Chaudhary form the defensive unit, while Captain Salima Tete, Neha, Sunelita Toppo, Sakshi Rana, Vaishnavi Vitthal Phalke, Rutaja Dadaso Pisal, and Deepika Soreng will occupy the midfield. In attack, the team boasts flair and finishing prowess with Navneet Kaur, Ishika, Lalremsiami, Beauty Dungdung, Baljeet Kaur, and Annu taking on the goalscoring responsibilities.

Coach's Perspective

Recently appointed Chief Coach of the Indian Women's Hockey Team, Sjoerd Marijne, shared his thoughts ahead of the crucial tournament and said, "We are really looking forward to our first tournament together. We have been working on the fitness and the tactics, so everybody understands their tasks and role in the team. We will play two practice matches in Hyderabad to be fully ready for the matches ahead."

India's Opening Matches

India will open their campaign against Uruguay on 8th March, followed by matches against Scotland and Wales on 9th and 11th March respectively.

20-member Indian Women's squad - FIH Hockey World Cup 2026 Qualifiers Hyderabad, Telangana:

Goalkeepers 1. Bansari Solanki 2. Bichu Devi Kharibam Defenders 3. Sushila Chanu Pukhrambam 4. Nikki Pradhan 5. Manisha Chauhan 6. Udita 7. Ishika Chaudhary Midfielders 8. Neha 9. Salima Tete 10. Sunelita Toppo 11. Sakshi Rana 12. Vaishnavi Vitthal Phalke 13. Rutaja Dadaso Pisal 14. Deepika Soreng Forwards 15. Navneet Kaur 16. Ishika 17. Lalremsiami 18. Beauty Dungdung 19. Baljeet Kaur 20. Annu

Live Streaming Details

The Live Streaming of FIH Hockey World Cup Qualifiers Hyderabad, Telangana 2026 matches will be available on Star Sports Khel and JioHotstar. (ANI)