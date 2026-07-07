Portugal's coach Roberto Martinez has quit his job after the team's pre-quarterfinal loss in the FIFA World Cup 2026. He said there's no point staying on since he couldn't win the cup, and the team now needs a fresh start with new leadership.

Roberto Martinez has stepped down as the coach of the Portugal national team. This decision comes right after their exit from the 2026 FIFA World Cup in the pre-quarterfinals. Martinez made it clear that he joined the team with the single goal of winning the World Cup, and since that didn't happen, it was pointless for him to continue.

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The End of a Cycle

"This is the end of a cycle. The team needs a new voice, a new leader," Martinez said. "I hadn't planned this before, but after we failed to win the World Cup, stepping down feels like the right thing to do. Coaching Portugal for three and a half years has been one of the best experiences of my life. I'm leaving with good memories."

Spain's win was a bit of a surprise, but both teams fought hard throughout the game. In the 11th minute, Ronaldo made a great run off a pass from Bruno Fernandes, but Spanish goalkeeper Unai Simón blocked his shot. Portugal was unlucky just before halftime when Nuno Mendes' powerful strike hit the crossbar.

Spain controlled the ball more, with 55% possession, and also had more shots on target. Both Ronaldo and Bruno Fernandes tried hard to score, but the Spanish defence held strong. To make things worse for Portugal, a volley from Bruno hit the side netting, adding to their frustration.