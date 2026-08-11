PV Sindhu lauded the "uniquely Indian" solution of using langur sounds to scare monkeys at the BWF Championships in Delhi. She urged appreciation for the effort and highlighted India's warmth and hospitality ahead of the tournament.

Sindhu Hails 'Uniquely Indian' Effort

India's two-time Olympic medalist and former world champion PV Sindhu hailed the "uniquely Indian" efforts being put in for the successful organisation of the Badminton World Federation (BWF) Championships in New Delhi, saying that while people can laugh at the solution, the effort has to be appreciated. Replying to a post by a journalist reporting that people mimicking langur sounds will be used to keep away monkeys from the Indira Gandhi Indoor Stadium, the venue of the competition, Sindhu said that while this "uniquely Indian" solution could be laughed at, the wider effort put into improving things should be appreciated and pointed out the "warmth, spirit and hospitality" of India that will be on display during the tournament.

"You can laugh at the solution, but you have to love the effort. So many people are working behind the scenes to make sure India is ready to welcome the world. Our solutions may be uniquely Indian, but so are our warmth, our spirit and our hospitality. Can't wait for the badminton world to experience it all in Delhi. See you soon!" posted Sindhu on X. You can laugh at the solution, but you have to love the effort 😂❤️🇮🇳 So many people are working behind the scenes to make sure India is ready to welcome the world. Our solutions may be uniquely Indian, but so are our warmth, our spirit and our hospitality. Can’t wait for the… https://t.co/ORDFuAkITL — PV Sindhu (@Pvsindhu1) August 10, 2026

BAI Assures Improved Conditions After Past Criticism

The championships will take place at the Indira Gandhi Indoor Stadium from August 17 to 23. The same arena was used during the India Open earlier this year in January and faced criticism from visiting players over alleged poor conditions at the arena. Instances of bird droppings and monkeys being spotted during matches were also witnessed. Then world number two shuttler Anders Antonsen pulled out of the tournament for the third successive year due to "extreme pollution". Denmark shuttler Mia Blitchfeldt also criticised the conditions at the playing arena as "simply unacceptable and highly unprofessional", which made focusing on the performance tough.

Speaking ahead of the tournament during the stadium tour for the mediapersons, Badminton Association of India (BAI) general secretary Sanjay Mishra said to ANI that all the issues that occured during the India Open would not take place again. "We are satisfied with the arrangements. Work has been done to address the issues that arose during the India Open, and I believe the BWF is now confident that no such problems will occur during the World Championships. It is a massive event--not just for badminton enthusiasts, but a source of great pride for the entire nation--that the Badminton World Championships are being held here after seventeen years. While badminton fans are certainly excited, I believe followers of other sports are also eager for the matches to begin," said Mishra.

Draws and Prospects for Indian Players

In one of the most exciting first-round matches, the Asian Championships silver medallist Ayush Shetty will be pitted against defending champion and top seed Shi Yuqi of China. In the men's doubles draw, fifth seeds Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty have a bye in the opening round and will play the winners of the match between Alexander Dunn and Adam Pringle of Scotland and Thailand's Chaloempon Charoenkitamorn and Worrapol Thongsa-Nga.

While India is aiming to win multiple medals on their home turf, all eyes would be on five-time world championships medallist PV Sindhu, who has struck form in the run-up to the Championships by winning the Japan Open last month. Sindhu has managed to avoid the likes of world number one An Se Young of South Korea and defending champion Akane Yamaguchi of Japan before the medal rounds. Though placed in the same half as Young, Sindhu is likely to meet China's third seed Wang Zhi Yi in the pre-quarterfinals with a possible last eight clash against sixth seed Putri Wardani of Indonesia.

For Satwik and Chirag, the first real challenge is expected to come from the 12th-seeded Indonesian pair of Raymond Indra and Nikolaus Joaquin, who reached the finals of the Indonesia Open in June this year. In mixed doubles, the 15th-seeded Indian combination of Dhruv Kapila and Tanisha Crasto have a bye in the opening round and their first real test could come in the round of 16 where they are likely to face sixth seeds Guo Xin Wa and Chen Fang Hui of China.

Their compatriots Rohan Kapoor and G Ruthvika Shivani will be up against Canada's Jonathan Lai and Crystal Lai, with top seeds Feng Yan Zhe and Huang Dong Ping of China waiting for them in the second round. In the women's doubles, two-time All England semi-finalists Gayatri Gopichand and Treesa Jolly will be up against Paula Lopez and Lucia Rodriguez of Spain in the first round, with USA's 16th seeds Lauren Lam and Allison Lee waiting for them in the second round.

Debutants Simran Singhi and Kavipriya Selvam will kick off their campaign against Nikol Carulla and Carmen Jimenez of Spain, and if they clear that hurdle, then they will face five-time European champions Gabriela Stoeva and Stefani Stoeva in the second round. The second Indian men's doubles pair of MR Arjun and Hariharan are also in the second half of the draw and will kick off their campaign against Ireland's Scott Guildea and Paul Reynolds. (ANI)