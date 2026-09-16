Cricketers Mohammad Rizwan and Imam-ul-Haq await the findings of the NCCIA's probe into alleged dressing-room leaks. The PCB handed over their phones for forensic examination, and the investigation also covers their financial dealings.

NCCIA Probes Alleged Leaks

Experienced Pakistan cricketers Mohammad Rizwan and Imam-ul-Haq are set to await the findings of the National Cyber Crime Investigation Agency (NCCIA) as the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) considers their next course of action amid an inquiry into alleged dressing-room leaks, according to Geo News.

The NCCIA is conducting a forensic examination of the mobile phones of Rizwan and Imam after the devices were handed over by the PCB as part of the investigation, the sources told Geo News.

Investigators are examining messages, contacts and other digital information from the phones, while social media claims concerning alleged leaks from the Pakistan dressing room are also being looked into.

The initial examination of the mobile phones reportedly did not reveal anything significant, although further forensic analysis is continuing at the NCCIA headquarters in Islamabad, according to Geo News.

The investigation is also examining the financial dealings of the two players, including their bank accounts and transactions before and after Pakistan's Test series against England. Investigators are expected to trace the source and destination of funds if any suspicious transactions are identified.

Players Questioned Amid Inquiry

Rizwan and Imam appeared before the NCCIA in Lahore earlier this month and were questioned over the alleged leaks.

The NCCIA is expected to submit its findings to PCB officials once the forensic examination is completed, after which the board will decide the fate of the two players.

Rizwan has also submitted a written response to the NCCIA seeking clarification over the reasons for his summons and asking why his mobile phone has not yet been returned. The PCB has maintained that it would not comment on the ongoing inquiry. No final finding against either player has been announced.

PCB Takes Action After Series Loss

The developments came after Pakistan's disappointing Test series against England, where they suffered an innings-and-103-run defeat in the first Test before losing the second match at Lord's by 194 runs.

Following the Lord's defeat, the PCB took emergency measures and released seven players, including Rizwan, Imam, Salman Ali Agha, Ali Usman, Aamir Jamal, Owais Zafar and Khurram Shahzad. Head coach Sarfaraz Ahmed and bowling coach Umar Gul were also released.

Earlier, the PCB had sought a written explanation from a selection committee member over the inclusion of Rizwan and Imam in the Test squads for the West Indies and England tours. The board issued a formal notice on August 31, referring to a June 2 selection meeting, according to Geo News.

Rizwan, 34, has represented Pakistan in 47 Tests, 103 ODIs and 106 T20Is. He reportedly contacted the PCB before appearing before the NCCIA and travelled from London to Islamabad after being dropped from the squad.