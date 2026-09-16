FIDE announced reimbursement and compensation for teams affected by accommodation problems at the Chess Olympiad 2026 in Samarkand, following complaints from Indian Grandmasters Srinath Narayanan and Vidit Gujrathi about the issues.

The International Chess Federation (FIDE) on Wednesday announced reimbursement and compensatory payments for teams affected by accommodation problems at the Chess Olympiad 2026 here, a day after Indian Grandmasters Srinath Narayanan and Vidit Gujrathi highlighted difficulties faced by teams upon their arrival in Samarkand.

FIDE said teams that had to arrange rooms on their own because of shortcomings in the official accommodation arrangements would be reimbursed for accommodation of an appropriate standard for up to three days. It also said teams staying in official hotels that do not meet FIDE-approved standards would receive additional compensatory payments. FIDE shared their official announcement in a post on X on Wednesday.

FIDE issues official statement and apology

"FIDE notes with deep regret that, during the first day of the 2026 FIDE Chess Olympiad, shortcomings in the accommodation arrangements left some teams without proper accommodation, forcing them to rent rooms in the city at their own expense. Although accommodation matters fall within the remit of the local Organising Committee, and FIDE has no authority in this regard, FIDE nevertheless considers it its duty to assist the federations affected by this situation," said FIDE.

"Accordingly, FIDE has found additional financial resources and officially confirms that all teams which had to secure their own rooms will be reimbursed for the cost of accommodation of the appropriate standard, for a period of up to three days. In addition, all teams that are forced to stay in official hotels that do not meet FIDE-approved standards during the Olympiad shall receive an additional compensatory payment from FIDE," the global chess body said.

"FIDE deeply regrets that these organisational problems occurred and apologizes to the affected federations and teams. While the shortcomings arose at the level of the Organising Committee, FIDE's priority is to ensure that no federation suffers financial losses as a result. Our fundamental objective remains clear: every participating federation must be treated fairly and provided with the conditions established for the Chess Olympiad," the statement added.

Indian GMs' complaints prompt action

The statement came after Narayanan and Gujrathi raised concerns over the accommodation arrangements on the opening day of the competition. Narayanan, who had said the Indian team was left waiting for rooms for several hours after landing at Samarkand airport, on Wednesday said the situation had been resolved following a meeting involving representatives of Uzbek chess and the hotel management.

Srinath Narayanan shared a post on X and wrote, "Update - A delegation of Uzbek chess led by @AlisherSZ, and the hotel team met me and @chessgmkunte today. They have gone out of the way to solve the problems faced by us. @narangnitin and @aicfchess has also provided all the necessary assistances towards the team from the beginning. The team is all set to focus on the games now!"

'Terrible experience': Original complaints from GMs

Narayanan had earlier posted on X on Tuesday, "Having a terrible experience at the @FIDE_chess 2026 Olympiad. The team landed 5 hours ago at Samarkand airport. The team still haven’t been allotted rooms, with absolutely no clarity on when it’ll be allotted."

Vidit too had expressed his disappointment, writing, "Very poor first impressions of the Samarkand, Uzbekistan Olympiad 2026. Still waiting."

The Chess Olympiad, the world's premier team chess event, is being held in Samarkand from September 15 to 27. India are the defending champions in both the open and women's sections. The event has brought together leading players and teams from across the world.