BCCI announces squads for the West Indies home series and the Irani Cup. Naman Dhir earns his maiden India call-up, while Shubman Gill is named ODI captain. Shreyas Iyer will lead the T20I side. Rishabh Pant has been left out of both squads.

BCCI announces squads for West Indies series, Irani Cup

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) Men’s Selection Committee has announced India’s squad for the upcoming white-ball home series against the West Indies as well as the Rest of India squad for the Irani Cup against the Ranji Trophy champions Jammu & Kashmir, according to a BCCI media advisory. Right-handed batter Naman Dhir has earned his maiden India call-up, while pacer Auqib Nabi has received his first ODI call-up. The squad also includes veterans Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma, with Shubman Gill named captain and KL Rahul appointed vice-captain. Notably, wicketkeeper-batter Rishabh Pant has once again been left out of the squad.

India vs West Indies: Schedule and T20I Squad

The series will begin with the first ODI in Thiruvananthapuram on September 27, followed by the second ODI in Guwahati on September 30 and the third ODI in New Chandigarh on October 3. The five-match T20I series will then begin in Lucknow on October 6, followed by matches in Ranchi on October 9, Indore on October 11, Hyderabad on October 14 and Bengaluru on October 17. The T20I squad for the West Indies series will be led by Shreyas Iyer, with Tilak Varma serving as his deputy. The squad features Abhishek Sharma, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Ishan Kishan as wicketkeeper, Sanju Samson and Shivam Dube, among others.

Rishabh Pant to lead in Irani Cup; Other Squad Updates

While Rishabh Pant has been left out of both the ODI and T20I squads, he has been named captain of the Rest of India side for the Irani Cup clash against Ranji Trophy champions Jammu & Kashmir. Pacer Akash Deep has also been included in the squad, subject to fitness clearance.

Varun Chakaravarthy has been ruled out of the upcoming Japan T20I, scheduled for September 22 as part of the celebrations marking the 75th anniversary of India-Japan diplomatic relations, as well as the 2026 Asian Games, due to a side strain. The Men’s Selection Committee has named Vipraj Nigam as his replacement, handing the youngster his maiden international call-up. Meanwhile, Nitish Kumar Reddy, who was initially included in the Asian Games squad, has been withdrawn from the contingent and will instead feature in the ODI series against the West Indies.

Full Squads Announced

India’s ODI team:

Shubman Gill [C], Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Ruturaj Gaikwad, KL Rahul [VC], Dhruv Jurel, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Ravindra Jadeja, Kuldeep Yadav, Prasidh Krishna, Gurnoor Brar, Mohammed Siraj, Auqib Nabi, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Naman Dhir.

India’s T20I Team:

Shreyas Iyer [C], Abhishek Sharma, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Ishan Kishan [WK], Sanju Samson [WK], Tilak Varma [VC], Shivam Dube, Kuldeep Yadav, Axar Patel, Washington Sundar, Ravi Bishnoi, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Arshdeep Singh, Prince Yadav, Mayank Yadav.

Rest of India squad:

Rishabh Pant [C, WK], Sanat Sangwan, Shikhar Mohan, Sudip Gharami, Sarfaraz Khan [VC], Smaran Ravichandran, Manav Suthar, Saransh Jain, Akash Deep*, Mukesh Kumar, Mukesh Choudhary, Aryan Juyal [WK], Aryan Pandey, Anukul Roy, Ayush Doseja. Note: *Subject to fitness clearance

India’s updated squad for the Japan T20I & the Asian Games:

Shreyas Iyer (C), Abhishek Sharma, Sanju Samson (WK), Ishan Kishan (WK), Shivam Dube, Tilak Varma (VC), Axar Patel, Washington Sundar, Ravi Bishnoi, Jasprit Bumrah, Arshdeep Singh, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Yash Thakur, Vipraj Nigam. (ANI)