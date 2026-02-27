Cricketer Rinku Singh's father, Khanchand Singh, passed away at 60 after a battle with cancer. Rinku, who is in the T20 World Cup squad, attended the cremation in Aligarh. The BCCI and fellow cricketers paid their heartfelt tributes.

Cricketer Rinku Singh's father, Khanchand Singh, who passed away at a hospital in Greater Nodia, was cremated on Friday in Aligarh with a large number of people paying their tributes.

Khanchand Singh, aged 60, breathed his last at a hospital in Greater Noida on Friday morning after battling fourth-stage cancer. Grief-stricken Rinku gave a shoulder to the mortal remains of his father as the funeral procession made its way to the crematorium.

Tributes Pour In

Tributes poured in from various sections of society over the demise of Rinku Singh's father.

Rajeev Shukla, Vice-President of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) said the loss was deeply heartbreaking. "The news of Rinku Singh's father's passing is very heartbreaking. He had been ill for a year... Rinku is also very upset... This is very sad... I pay my tributes to him," Shukla told ANI

Rinku Returns Amid T20 World Cup

Rinku, who is in India's World Cup T20 squad, rushed back after India's first Super Eight fixture against South Africa, as the condition of his father worsened. He later returned to India squad.

Cricket Fraternity Offers Condolences

Members of the cricket fraternity also paid their tributes over demise of Rinku Singh's father.

"Heartbreaking news to hear of the passing of Rinku's father. In moments like these, no words feel enough. Standing in solidarity with you and your family during this difficult time. May you find strength and courage in the love that surrounds you," former cricketer Yuvraj Singh said in a post on X.

Former India spinner Harbhajan Singh also conveyed his condolences. "Pained to learn about the demise of Shri Khanchand Singh Ji, father of Rinku Singh. This must be an especially difficult time for Rinku and his family, even as he remains committed to his responsibilities during the T20 World Cup. My heartfelt thoughts and prayers are with him and his loved ones. May Waheguru grant eternal peace to the departed soul and give strength and courage to the bereaved family," he said. (ANI)