BCCI Secretary Devajit Saikia dismissed speculation about Rohit Sharma's retirement from the 50-over format, asserting that the Lord's ODI against England will not be his final match and that he remains a regular member of the Indian ODI team.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) Secretary Devajit Saikia dismissed speculations over Rohit Sharma's retirement, clarifying that there has been no discussion about the Lord's ODI against England being his final match.

There has been some speculation that the third and final ODI against England at Lord's on Sunday could be Rohit's last appearance in the 50-over format. However, neither Rohit nor the BCCI has made any official announcement regarding his retirement.

No Such Discussion: BCCI Secretary

"There are a lot of speculations going on in media about Rohit Sharma's future. I want to firmly assert that there has been no such discussion that Rohit will be playing his last match at Lord's on Sunday. Rohit is a regular member of the Indian ODI team and he will continue to represent the country as long as he is in the scheme of things. In other words, Lord's ODI wont be his last match," Saikia told ANI.

Chatter Gathers Momentum

The 39-year-old made his ODI debut against Ireland in Belfast on June 23, 2007, and has already stepped away from both the T20I and Test formats.

The retirement chatter gathered momentum during the ongoing England series, where Rohit has struggled for runs. The veteran opener has managed scores of 11 and 26 in the first two ODIs and has scored 241 runs in eight matches this year at an average of 30.12, with a highest score of 79. (ANI)