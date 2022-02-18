  • Facebook
    Return of the Silver Arrows: Mercedes' F1 2022 title contender W13 leaves fans jubilant

    Mercedes on Friday unveiled their W13 E Performance car at Silverstone along with racers Lewis Hamilton and new teammate George Russel.

    Return of the Silver Arrows: Mercedes' F1 2022 title contender W13 leaves fans jubilant
    Author
    Team Newsable
    Silverstone, First Published Feb 18, 2022, 4:55 PM IST
    In a bid to regain the Drivers' Championship, Formula 1 team Mercedes on Friday took the covers off their W13 E Performance car at Silverstone with Lewis Hamilton and new teammate George Russel present at the launch.

    Mercedes, which has won the last eight constructors' titles, will enter a new regulation cycle this year, hoping to continue its domination in the sport since the introduction of the V6 hybrid power units.

    The launch saw seven-time world champion Lewis Hamilton make his first public F1 appearance since his controversial title defeat to Red Bull rival Max Verstappen in Abu Dhabi last December. 

    Also read: Hamilton breaks silence over Abu Dhabi GP fiasco; confirms F1 return for 2022 season

    Hamilton was joined at the launch by new teammate George Russell, who has been given a full-time drive with Mercedes after three impressive years at Williams. Russell replaces Valtteri Bottas for the 2022 season.

    At the launch, Mercedes have shown off their interpretation of the new rules with the W13 featuring a super slim rear, a standout nose and front wing design and a unique wavy floor edge. Mercedes have returned to the traditional silver of the Silver Arrows for this season, although the race suits remain black.

    The opening pre-season test takes place next week in Barcelona on February 23-25, before the 2022 F1 season kick starts in Bahrain on March 20.

    "Eight titles, but past achievements count for nothing; we start again at zero. Obviously, we saw the car before and for me, the two best moments every year are when you fire up and the second moment is what the car is being put together," said Mercedes motorsport boss Toto Wolff.

    "It is an unbelievable machine. It is quite amazing. We are looking forward to racing; it is what we love to do," Wolff added.

    Also read: Michael Masi sacked as F1 race director over Abu Dhabi GP 2021 title-deciding row

    As Hamilton and Mercedes protege Russell gear up to be behind the wheel of the W13, fans of the Mercedes F1 team took to Twitter to express their excitement over the 2022 title contender.

    Last Updated Feb 18, 2022, 4:55 PM IST
