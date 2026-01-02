Usman Khawaja, set to retire after the 5th Ashes Test, has slammed 'racial stereotypes' for the harsh criticism he faced for a back injury, stating he has been treated differently from other players throughout his entire career.

Usman Khawaja, who has confirmed his international retirement after the fifth Ashes Test in Sydney against England, opened up about facing criticism after suffering a back injury at the start of the Ashes series, according to ESPNcricinfo. The veteran cricketer slammed "racial stereotypes" for being treated differently from other Australian players across his entire career.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

The 39-year-old Khawaja will enter his last Test with 87 matches and 6206 runs, including 16 centuries and 28 half-centuries. He has an average of 43.39 in 157 innings. The veteran cricketer confirmed his international retirement during a 50-minute press conference at the Sydney Cricket Ground on Friday.

'I've always felt a little bit different'

During the emotional press conference, Khawaja opened up about receiving criticism for playing three days of golf ahead of the Ashes opener in Perth, where he suffered back spasms and was forced not to open the batting for Australia in the second innings. Khawaja, the first Muslim to play Test cricket for Australia, said he has faced criticism throughout his career. "I've always felt a little bit different, even to now. I'm a coloured cricketer. The Australian cricket team is, in my opinion ... that's our best team. It's our pride and joy. But I've also felt very different in a lot of respects, different by the way I've been treated, different for how things have happened.

I had back spasms, and that's something I couldn't control. But the way the media and the past players came out and attacked me, I could have copped it for two days, but I copped it for about five days straight. And it wasn't even about my performances," Khawaja said, as quoted by ESPNcricinfo. "It was about something very personal, it's about my preparation. And the way everyone came at me about my preparation, it was quite personal in terms of things like, he's not committed to the team, he was only worried about himself, he played this golf comp the day before, he's selfish, he doesn't train hard enough, he didn't train with them the day before the game, he's lazy. These are the same stereotypes, the racial stereotypes I've grown up with my whole life. I just thought that the media and the old players and everyone else had moved past it, but we obviously haven't fully moved past it, because I've never seen anyone been treated like that in the Australian cricket team before," the 39-year-old added.

Khawaja on double standards

The 39-year-old Australian cricketer revealed getting frustrated because of facing criticism daily, citing examples of players who have not received the same level of criticism, who play golf and got injured. "There's still a little bit out there, which I still have to fight every single day, which is the frustrating thing for me," Khawaja said.

"I can give you countless number of guys who play golf the day before and have been injured. You guys haven't said a thing. No one else said a thing. "I can give you even more probably guys who've had 15 schooners the night before and then got injured. No one said a word. That's all right. They're just being Aussie larrikins, right? They're just being lads. So for me, that was the frustrating part. But when I get injured, everyone went at my credibility and who I am as a person," he added. (ANI)