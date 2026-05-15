3 Big Weaknesses CSK Must Fix Before Facing Lucknow Super Giants In IPL 2026
Chennai Super Kings are enjoying a resurgence in IPL 2026, but cracks remain. With Jamie Overton unavailable. Here are three weaknesses CSK must address before their crucial IPL clash against LSG at the Ekana Cricket Stadium.
Absence Of Jamie Overton
Jamie Overton has been the surprise package for CSK this season, delivering breakthroughs and handy runs. Ruturaj Gaikwad often turned to him in crisis moments, and he rarely disappointed.
With Overton unavailable, CSK lose their trusted fifth bowler and a lower-order contributor. Finding a replacement who can replicate his impact will be a major challenge.
Middle-Order Struggles
Sanju Samson has carried the batting unit, but beyond him, the middle order has faltered. In their recent game against LSG, CSK lost four wickets and managed only 43 runs between overs nine and sixteen, despite a strong start.
Even after crossing 120 runs in nine overs, they dragged the chase to the final over. This inconsistency in the middle overs remains a glaring weakness.
Pace Bowling Concerns
With Overton sidelined, Anshul Kamboj is left as the spearhead of CSK’s pace attack. Mukesh Choudhary has struggled with both economy and wickets, leaving the unit vulnerable.
While spinners Akeal Hosein and Noor Ahmad have been reliable, the lack of a strong pace partner for Kamboj could hurt CSK in powerplay overs and at the death. Addressing this imbalance is crucial for their playoff push.
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