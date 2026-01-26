As India celebrated its 77th Republic Day, members of the sports fraternity, including Rohit Sharma, Gautam Gambhir, Yuvraj Singh, and Suryakumar Yadav, took to social media to extend heartfelt wishes and express their love for the country.

As the nation celebrates its 77th Republic Day, various members of the Indian sports fraternity took to social media to extend their Republic Day wishes on Monday. Former India captain and the 2024 T20 World Cup-winning captain, Rohit Sharma, extended his Republic Day wishes in an Instagram story.

Sports Fraternity Extends Republic Day Greetings

The Team India head coach Gautam Gambhir took to X and said, "We have one Constitution. We should also have just one identity - INDIAN! #HappyRepublicDay." We have one Constitution. We should also have just one identity - INDIAN! #HappyRepublicDay pic.twitter.com/HjRxXgIpzS — Gautam Gambhir (@GautamGambhir) January 26, 2026

The International Cricket Council (ICC) chairman Jay Shah also conveyed his Republic Day wishes on Instagram, saying, "Happy Republic Day! Let us celebrate the constitution that shapes India towards stronger and more resilient nation." View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jay Shah (@jayshah220988)

Indian professional shooter and two-time Olympic medallist, Manu Bhaker, took to Instagram and expressed her wishes, saying, "Proud to represent my country today and every day. Jai Hind. Happy Republic Day." View this post on Instagram A post shared by Manu Bhaker (@bhakermanu)

The former Indian cricketer Shikhar Dhawan also took to X and said, "Dil se Hindustani. Happy Republic Day." Dil se Hindustani. Happy Republic Day 🇮🇳 — Shikhar Dhawan (@SDhawan25) January 26, 2026

The Indian T20I team captain and swashbuckling batter Suryakumar Yadav took to Instagram to extend his Republic Day wishes and said, "77 years of a nation guided by its Constitution. Happy Republic Day," in a post. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Surya Kumar Yadav (SKY) (@surya_14kumar)

The All India Football Federation (AIFF) posted their Republic Day wishes on X, saying, "Happy 77th Republic Day from the #IndianFootball family!"\ 𝗛𝗮𝗽𝗽𝘆 𝟳𝟳𝘁𝗵 𝗥𝗲𝗽𝘂𝗯𝗹𝗶𝗰 𝗗𝗮𝘆 𝗳𝗿𝗼𝗺 𝘁𝗵𝗲 #𝗜𝗻𝗱𝗶𝗮𝗻𝗙𝗼𝗼𝘁𝗯𝗮𝗹𝗹 𝗳𝗮𝗺𝗶𝗹𝘆! 🇮🇳 pic.twitter.com/qgxMDPRUoF — Indian Football (@IndianFootball) January 26, 2026

One of India's all-time great cricketers and two-time World Cup champion, Yuvraj Singh, took to his Instagram and posted a story to wish his followers on the Republic Day. He said, "My pride for Mother India comes from knowing what our country has given me, and from reminding myself every day to give something back to our great nation. May we all carry this sense of pride forward and contribute to nation building in our own unique ways. Jai Hind. #HappyRepublicDay"

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) took to their X account and said, "Here's wishing everyone a very Happy Republic Day." Here's wishing everyone a very Happy Republic Day 🇮🇳#TeamIndia pic.twitter.com/PoZJdul2ee — BCCI (@BCCI) January 26, 2026

The former Indian cricketer Irfan Pathan, taking to X, said, "Happy Republic Day! Let us honor our Constitution and the sacrifices of our heroes. Proud to be an Indian. Jai Hind!" Happy Republic Day! Let us honor our Constitution and the sacrifices of our heroes. Proud to be an Indian. Jai Hind! 🇮🇳 pic.twitter.com/qrB0Ht8eca — Irfan Pathan (@IrfanPathan) January 26, 2026

Hockey India also extended their Republic Day wishes. In a post on X, they said, "Rooted in tradition, driven by excellence, united as one nation. Happy Republic Day to all!" Rooted in tradition, driven by excellence, united as one nation. 🏑 Happy Republic Day to all! 🇮🇳✨#HockeyIndia #IndiaKaGame pic.twitter.com/8LmChaodZi — Hockey India (@TheHockeyIndia) January 26, 2026

The former India cricketer Suresh Raina, in an Instagram post, said, "Happy Republic Day." View this post on Instagram A post shared by Suresh Raina (@sureshraina3)

The Indian wicket-keeper Rishabh Pant also took to X to extend Republic Day wishes. गणतंत्र दिवस की शुभकामनाएं 🇮🇳 — Rishabh Pant (@RishabhPant17) January 26, 2026

From heartfelt posts to inspiring messages, the Indian sports fraternity reflected their love for the country on this significant day. As they continue to make the nation proud. (ANI)