Australia's Sophie Molineux is out of the India ODI series and Test with a back injury, replaced by Nicola Carey. The hosts, also missing Perry and Garth, lead the three-match series 1-0, with India aiming for a comeback in the second ODI.

Sophie Molineux Ruled Out of India Series

Australia's Sophie Molineux has been ruled out of the remaining ODI series against India and the one-off Test at the WACA due to lower back pain. She has been replaced by all-rounder Nicola Carey in Australia's only change from the side that claimed the ODI opener by six wickets. Ellyse Perry and Kim Garth had already been ruled out of the ODI series with quad injuries and remain in doubt for the Test match, as per ESPNcricinfo.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

India Aims to Level Series After First ODI Loss

After the incredible high of winning their first-ever World Cup in late 2025 and clinching a historic T20I series win on Australian soil earlier this month, the "Women in Blue" didn't start the ODI series on a good note as the hosts came back strongly in the first one-dayer, beating India by 6 wickets, to take a 1-0 lead in the three-match series. India will be desperate for victory as they aim to keep alive their dreams of a first ODI series win against Australia in the second ODI.

Second ODI: India Opts to Bat First

Meanwhile, India won the toss and opted to bat first against Australia in the series decider at the Bellerive Oval in Hobart on Friday.

Playing XIs

Teams: Australia Women (Playing XI): Alyssa Healy(c), Phoebe Litchfield, Georgia Voll, Beth Mooney(w), Annabel Sutherland, Ashleigh Gardner, Tahlia McGrath, Nicola Carey, Alana King, Megan Schutt, Darcie Brown.

India Women (Playing XI): Smriti Mandhana, Pratika Rawal, Harmanpreet Kaur(c), Jemimah Rodrigues, Richa Ghosh(w), Deepti Sharma, Amanjot Kaur, Kashvee Gautam, Kranti Gaud, Vaishnavi Sharma, Shree Charani. (ANI)