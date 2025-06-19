Real Madrid's Kylian Mbappe has been hospitalized with acute gastroenteritis, putting his participation in the Club World Cup in doubt. His absence due to illness could significantly impact Real Madrid's performance.

Kylian Mbappe, Real Madrid's top goalscorer this season, has been hospitalized due to acute gastroenteritis, the club confirmed. Mbappe missed the FIFA Club World Cup opener against Al-Hilal on Wednesday night, and it was initially believed that he was down with a fever.

Diagnosis and medical update

However, Real Madrid's statement revealed that Mbappe has been diagnosed with acute gastroenteritis, which has required him to undergo various tests and treatment. This development puts his participation in Real Madrid's upcoming match against Pachuca this weekend in doubt.

“Our player Kylian Mbappe has acute gastroenteritis and has been hospitalized for various tests and treatment,” Real Madrid's statement reads.

Possible line-up change

If Mbappe doesn't recover in time, Xabi Alonso is likely to start with Gonzalo Garcia as the centre-forward again. Garcia scored the team's only goal in the 1-1 draw against Al-Hilal, and his performance could be crucial in Mbappe's absence.

The French forward has been instrumental in Real Madrid's goal scoring last season, and his absence could be deeply felt at Club World Cup.