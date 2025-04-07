Kylian Mbappe unplugged: Real Madrid star opens up on Bernabeu life, UCL vs Ballon d'Or choice and more

Read Full Gallery

Kylian Mbappe opens up about his first season at Real Madrid, his move from PSG, and defends his mother’s role amid media scrutiny.

Mbappe on first season at Real Madrid

Kylian Mbappe has offered an emotional and revealing glimpse into his life and career in his first interview with a Spanish media outlet since joining Real Madrid last June. Speaking to Ana Pastor on La Sexta, the French superstar reflected on achieving his childhood dream, the difficult road to Madrid, and the criticisms faced by his family, especially his mother.

“Since I was a child, I knew I would end up here”

Mbappe, who has already scored 22 La Liga goals and 33 in all competitions in his debut season, matched Cristiano Ronaldo’s tally from the Portuguese star’s first campaign at the Santiago Bernabeu. Leading the charge for a potential treble alongside manager Carlo Ancelotti, Mbappe has firmly established himself as a vital cog in Madrid’s engine. “Since I was a child, I knew I would end up here, I wanted it with all my heart,” said Mbappe. “I am happy to be here, in this new stage, in a new country. I enjoy myself in Spain. You can see on my face if I am happy, and now I am very much so.” Despite being pursued by Real Madrid for nearly seven years, with multiple failed attempts along the way, the French star finally made the move after rejecting several contract extensions from Paris Saint-Germain. In the interview, he confirmed that it was the right decision. “I live a dream every day by playing here. Zidane was my idol, I started because of him. This club has an aura that others do not have. It is the best in the world. Since Cristiano arrived, I have followed all the matches, he was my other idol. I had this dream and now it is a reality,” he said.

Gratitude to Florentino Perez and Life in Spain

Mbappe expressed deep gratitude to Real Madrid president Florentino Perez for his patience and continued support, even when the forward chose to stay in Paris in 2022. “When I told him I was staying in Paris, he was also on my side. He treated my family well,” he said. Adapting to life in Spain has been a joyful experience for Mbappe, who praised the Spanish people and culture. “The people are very open, I feel their affection. I like the food, especially the ham. Speaking Spanish is an effort I believe I must make when I come to live in Spain. Now I have a problem because people speak too fast. I learned it in Paris, many teammates spoke it. Also Pochettino,” he revealed.

“I was a normal child with a dream”

Mbappe painted a picture of a grounded, humble individual focused on doing what he loves most—playing football. “I was a normal child with a dream, with talent, but I had my mistakes. The most important thing was always football,” he stated. “There are many things said that are true and others that are false. I have no problem talking about money. I just wanted to play here, with the shirt, score goals, and have people shout my name. The most important thing is to be happy.” He also opened up about why he delayed his move to Madrid as a teenager: “There were possibilities to stay, but I couldn't because of my family. I couldn't come alone, it was a good decision,” he assured.

Defending his family amid criticism

A significant part of the interview was dedicated to the scrutiny his mother, Fayza Lamari, has faced over the years—often painted as a controlling figure in negotiations. “People had a tough image of her. In the world of football, people don't want many women around. They don't see it well. It's false, she's not my agent, she's my mother. She only wants the best for me, she does the same for my brother, but he's not famous,” Mbappe explained. He credited both his mother and father, Wilfried, for guiding his journey. “I talk a lot with my family. With my father, we share a passion for football. With my mother, I talk about the more human side,” he said. Also read: When Mbappe met Mbappe! Real Madrid star's priceless reaction to wax statue goes viral (WATCH)

“I try to have the most normal life possible”

Known for staying grounded, Mbappe spoke about his upbringing and commitment to humility. “It comes from education, you have to be humble. I try to have the most normal life possible. I want to give the image that I am a normal guy,” he said. He also shared his passion for giving back, especially through his foundation. “I had talent, but I was very lucky. Now I have to take care of the children, through my foundation. I am very happy. It's the most important thing I've done in my life. We must learn to live together, regardless of everything else, that's the message of my foundation. It doesn't matter if you come from a neighborhood or are rich. I can't change the world, but I try to do my part.”

Speaking out on racism and mental health

Mbappe used his platform to call for stronger action against racism and to address the stigma around mental health. “It's a life issue, not just football. We have to stop it, we have to take action. Players are more supportive of each other than before, but it's not enough. It's very difficult for us, but we are famous and many people love us. We have to take care of those who are not in our situation,” he emphasized. He also clarified that a dip in form earlier this season was wrongly linked to mental health issues. “I know people and teammates who have had depression. I wasn't playing well, but not because of a mental health issue. I didn't like it when they said that because it's a serious topic. Now people aren't afraid to talk about these issues and that's good. I hit rock bottom in a sporting way, not mentally. I have a lot of respect for this topic,” he said, adding that he does not read social media.

Mbappe on Official Unveiling & Relationship with Coach, Teammates

Recalling his official presentation at the Bernabeu, Mbappe said, “When I had to wait alone in the tunnel, those were the longest five minutes of my life. 80,000 people, I expected that madness. From the club, they told me it would be full, it was a pleasure for me. People understand that Madrid was my dream and that we share a passion. Zidane was there, but he came as a surprise, I only saw him afterwards.” He also praised the atmosphere in the dressing room and his relationship with Vinicius Jr. “All the players welcomed me, they sent me messages... Ancelotti is a bit of everything. He knows when to be a father, a friend, a boss... He has made history here and wants to continue making it,” he said. On Vinicius, he added: “I came with the idea of playing with him, I can't imagine Madrid without Vini. We play well together, we are going to help Madrid.”

Champions League over Ballon d’Or

Looking ahead, Mbappe made it clear where his priorities lie: “Winning a Champions League with the best club in the world is winning the biggest title and making history here. The Ballon d'Or is an individual title. I choose the Champions League.” As Real Madrid push for a treble and Mbappe chases his dreams, his heartfelt words have offered a rare, human perspective from one of football’s brightest stars—one who remains grounded, focused, and full of ambition.

