Real Madrid's 2025/26 second kit is a striking navy blue design inspired by the Santiago Bernabéu stadium, featuring silver accents and subtle green lines.

Real Madrid's new second kit for the 2025/26 season has officially dropped, and it's a stunning navy blue design inspired by the iconic Santiago Bernabéu stadium. The club's choice of blue is meant to evoke the breathtaking evening skies over their home stadium.

Bernabeu-inspired

This fresh kit respects the template of the first kit, with Adidas incorporating silver details that mirror the stadium's sleek metallic exterior. You'll also notice subtle green lines that recall the lush grass under the spotlights, adding a touch of dynamism to the overall design.

The club said the blue "evokes the evening skies over our home."

Kit to debut in Club World Cup

The jersey is set to make its debut in the Club World Cup against Salzburg, and fans can already get their hands on it at the club's official store. With its unique blend of inspiration from the Bernabéu and sleek, modern design elements, this kit is sure to be a hit with Los Blancos supporters.

The blue kit is undoubtedly among the best kits Real Madrid had in many years as the bright white home kit is mostly the only one worn by its supporters with the other options being underwhelming. The club, in its social media handles, has posted pictures of players wearing it. The orange away kits worn by the team in away matches in 2024/25 season was not among the fan favourites but the club has got themselves a winner, one that is definitely going to be among the most sold kits in the upcoming season.