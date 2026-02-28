Vijayi Bharat Foundation (VBF) archer Tejal Salve has qualified for the Asia Cup-WRT Stage 2 in Iraq. The Jalna native secured her spot in the Women's Compound category at the Junior Selection Trials held in Sonipat, Haryana.

The Junior Selection Trials for the Asia Cup-WRT Stage 2 (Iraq) concluded in Sonipat, Haryana, on Friday after five days of competition. Vijayi Bharat Foundation (VBF) archer Tejal Salve secured her place in the Indian team for the prestigious continental event, qualifying in the Women's Compound category, according to a release from VBF.

Tejal Salve, a native of Jalna, Maharashtra, was recently inducted into the Vijayi Bharat Foundation in Ahmedabad and continued to make waves as she showcased near-perfect technical execution and earned her spot in the team for the continental event.

Coach Lauds Performance and Technique

VBF Archery Coach, Jong Woo Park, highlighted the precision and consistency in her approach, noting her ability to maintain a disciplined routine and execute quick, decisive shots under pressure. "She performed near-perfectly on the technical side. She possesses a consistent routine and excels at quick, decisive shots. I focused solely on honing her technique and building her confidence to consistently shoot under pressure," the coach said.

Further, sharing key points from Tejal's matches, coach Park added, "Her first match in the Robin match was crucial, as it was against the top-ranked player in the preliminary round. I believed that if she won that match, she would gain the confidence to easily handle all her matches, and she made sure to recognise the subtle sway in her aim under pressure and to focus on it. She excelled in all aspects of her execution, and she achieved perfect results through self-control."

A History of Record-Breaking Performance

Tejal Salve was part of a record-breaking compound archery team. Tejal Salve, alongside Shanmukhi Naga Sai and Tanishka Nilkumar, had delivered a historic performance in June 2025, when the trio shattered the U-21 World Record with an outstanding combined score of 2,101 points. (ANI)