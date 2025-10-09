Real Madrid's summer recruits are settling in, with teenager Franco Mastantuono making a strong case for a starting role. The young Argentine revealed his inspirations and spoke about the warm welcome he received from Kylian Mbappe.

Real Madrid’s summer recruits have settled into life at the Santiago Bernabéu with varying degrees of ease - some thriving from the outset, others still finding their footing.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Of the new arrivals, Álvaro Carreras and Dean Huijsen have blended into the squad most seamlessly, quickly earning the trust of teammates and coaches alike. Trent Alexander-Arnold, meanwhile, has faced a tougher adjustment period but remains very much part of Carlo Ancelotti’s plans.

The standout story, however, has been Franco Mastantuono. At just a teenager, the Argentine has been making a compelling case for a regular starting spot. His maturity on the pitch and ability to hold his own against elite opposition have caught the attention of fans and pundits.

Mastantuono Names His Inspirations

During the ongoing international break, Mastantuono spoke to ESPN Argentina and was asked to name three players who had truly impressed him. His answer revealed both personal admiration and professional respect.

“Three players who impressed me? First, Leo [Messi]. Then, Jude Bellingham - he’s a great player who really stands out in training. And Julian [Álvarez]. I had to suffer against him in the last game,” he explained, smiling.

Bellingham’s influence was especially noted, with Mastantuono praising the England international’s quality and relentless work ethic in training.

Support From Mbappe

The young midfielder also shared how Kylian Mbappe made him feel welcome upon joining the club. “Kylian Mbappe? He welcomed me very well. He’s an incredible player and a really nice guy who treats me very well,” Mastantuono said.

Asked whether the two had discussed the dramatic 2022 FIFA World Cup final, in which Argentina beat France despite Mbappe scoring a hat-trick, the teenager admitted they hadn’t - though he revealed there’s plenty of general football chatter in the Real Madrid dressing room.

Impressive Early Stats

Since the start of the season, Mastantuono has featured in seven matches across all competitions, making five league starts. He has already scored once and averages 0.7 key passes per game - impressive numbers for a player his age adjusting to one of the most demanding football environments in the world.