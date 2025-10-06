Image Credit : Getty

Managing the Superstar Balance

One of Alonso’s biggest challenges lies in managing a squad overflowing with world-class talent. On paper, it’s a dream scenario - but in reality, it’s becoming a daily balancing act. Real Madrid’s enormous wage budget, more than double that of Barcelona, means the bench is stacked with players who could easily start for most clubs in Europe.

Take Endrick, for example. The club spent around €60 million to bring the Brazilian sensation to Madrid, yet he has barely featured this season. Dani Ceballos faces a similar situation, as do several other top-tier squad players. This depth is a blessing when injuries hit, but it also creates tension. Each substitution Alonso makes sparks endless debate, and player agents often add to the noise, pressing for more opportunities for their clients.

At a club where every selection decision is scrutinized, Alonso must find a way to maintain harmony. The players - and their representatives - need to buy into the collective vision, understanding that team success comes before individual ambitions. If not managed carefully, these frustrations could escalate, threatening the unity of a team that’s otherwise performing brilliantly.