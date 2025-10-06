3 Key Issues Xabi Alonso Must Fix Despite Real Madrid’s Strong Start
Despite leading the La Liga table, Real Madrid and manager Xabi Alonso face significant underlying issues and the club must address the challenges to produce a successful season. Let's look at some key problems Los Blancos face right now.
Real Madrid fans can rejoice now as the club currently leads the La Liga table after a convincing 3-1 victory over Villarreal, while Barcelona and Atletico Madrid both stumbled on the same weekend. Heading into the international break with a two-point cushion, everything seems to be running smoothly for the Spanish giants.
But beneath the surface, all is not perfect at the Santiago Bernabeu. Manager Xabi Alonso knows that, despite the encouraging results, there are still serious issues that need attention if Real Madrid are to sustain their title push and compete on multiple fronts. The recent defeats to Atletico Madrid in the league and Paris Saint-Germain in the Club World Cup served as reminders that there’s work to be done. Fortunately for Alonso, the international break offers the ideal window to recalibrate before the season intensifies.
Managing the Superstar Balance
One of Alonso’s biggest challenges lies in managing a squad overflowing with world-class talent. On paper, it’s a dream scenario - but in reality, it’s becoming a daily balancing act. Real Madrid’s enormous wage budget, more than double that of Barcelona, means the bench is stacked with players who could easily start for most clubs in Europe.
Take Endrick, for example. The club spent around €60 million to bring the Brazilian sensation to Madrid, yet he has barely featured this season. Dani Ceballos faces a similar situation, as do several other top-tier squad players. This depth is a blessing when injuries hit, but it also creates tension. Each substitution Alonso makes sparks endless debate, and player agents often add to the noise, pressing for more opportunities for their clients.
At a club where every selection decision is scrutinized, Alonso must find a way to maintain harmony. The players - and their representatives - need to buy into the collective vision, understanding that team success comes before individual ambitions. If not managed carefully, these frustrations could escalate, threatening the unity of a team that’s otherwise performing brilliantly.
Defensive Leadership Void
Another key problem lies at the heart of Real Madrid’s defense. The club still hasn’t replaced the leadership once provided by stalwarts like Sergio Ramos and Nacho Fernandez - defenders whose presence brought calm and authority.
While Eder Militao’s recovery from back-to-back knee injuries has been impressive, there are still questions about the long-term reliability of his partnership with Dean Huijsen. The young Spaniard showed great promise with the national team setup and during his spell at Bournemouth, but he’s struggled to adapt to Real Madrid’s higher demands.
Huijsen’s discipline has been a concern - two red cards this season, one in the Club World Cup and another against Real Sociedad, highlight his rashness. He also looks uneasy on the ball and lacks a defensively solid partner who can cover his mistakes. Despite his height, his aerial ability has been inconsistent, most notably in the derby loss to Atletico Madrid.
If Madrid hope to maintain defensive stability, Alonso must find the right formula at the back - whether through tactical adjustments, new combinations, or even a potential January reinforcement.
The Missing Midfield Maestro
The most pressing issue for Real Madrid, however, lies in midfield. For years, the duo of Toni Kroos and Luka Modric dictated the rhythm of play with grace and precision. Their departures left a creative vacuum that has yet to be filled.
Arda Guler has been one of the brighter sparks this season, but his style differs from those of Kroos or Modric. Guler is an attacking midfielder who thrives on making forward runs and scoring goals rather than controlling possession from deep.
At present, Real Madrid rely heavily on individual brilliance. Stars like Vinicius Jr. and Kylian Mbappe are capable of turning games in an instant, but Madrid’s dependence on moments of genius isn’t a sustainable formula - particularly in the later stages of the Champions League, where tactical balance becomes vital.
Having once been among the best holding midfielders in the world, Alonso understands this shortcoming better than anyone. He knows the team needs a true midfield conductor - someone who can dictate tempo, absorb pressure, and bring control to chaotic matches.
Identifying or developing that player must be Alonso’s top priority during this break. Because if Real Madrid want to remain at the top domestically and challenge in Europe, they’ll need more than talent and flair - they’ll need control, structure, and leadership in every area of the pitch.