Toni Kroos revealed he often advised former teammate Vinicius Junior to control his on-pitch emotional reactions, warning that his behavior was negatively affecting the team. Recent matches suggest Vinicius may be heeding this advice.

Toni Kroos has never shied away from speaking his mind, and his latest remarks about former Real Madrid teammate Vinicius Junior have once again highlighted that honesty.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

In recent years, Vinicius’ emotional reactions and on-pitch behaviour have often sparked debate, especially after his frustrated response to being substituted during the latest El Clasico. While Carlo Ancelotti had already offered public advice to the Brazilian forward, Kroos has now shared his own thoughts, reflecting on their time together at the Santiago Bernabéu.

Speaking to Mundo Deportivo (MD), the recently retired midfielder revealed that he frequently tried to guide the 24-year-old towards composure.

“I often told him to stop, because it felt like the whole team was being affected by his behaviour,” Kroos said. “It’s understandable that opponents, referees, and even rival fans can find it too much. As a team, we felt things were turning against us because of that. I tried many times to calm him down on the pitch, just to keep him focused, because he would lose it at moments. I told him repeatedly: ‘Vinicius, you’re too good. You don’t need all of this.’”

Signs of change from Vinicius

Despite the criticism, there have been recent signs that Vinicius is learning to manage his emotions more effectively. Following the heated exchange with Xabi Alonso during El Clasico, the winger appeared noticeably calmer in Real Madrid’s goalless draw against Rayo Vallecano before the international break, even when subjected to hostile chants from the stands.

The Madrid hierarchy will be encouraged by this apparent maturity, hoping it represents a turning point that helps Vinicius rediscover his finest form. The last 12 to 18 months have been challenging for the attacker, and the early stages of the current season have continued that frustration.

Still, if his recent attitude on the pitch is any indication, Vinicius may finally be taking the steps needed to channel his emotion into performance - just as Kroos and Ancelotti have urged.