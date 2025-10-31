Vinicius Junior's future at Real Madrid is uncertain due to a diminished role following Kylian Mbappe's arrival and stalled contract talks. Top clubs including Manchester United, Manchester City, and Chelsea are closely monitoring the situation.

Manchester United are among several top clubs keeping close tabs on Real Madrid's Vinicius Junior, whose future at the Santiago Bernabeu is becoming uncertain amid growing tension over his role and contract situation.

Once Real Madrid's standout forward following Cristiano Ronaldo's exit, Vinicius helped the club clinch two Champions League titles. But since the arrival of Kylian Mbappe, the Brazilian winger’s spotlight has dimmed. Under coach Xabi Alonso, Vinicius is no longer the automatic starter; he has frequently been substituted, sparking visible frustration, notably after being taken off in the 72nd minute against Barcelona-a moment that led to a public apology.

Contract negotiations have stalled as demands over salary remain unresolved, with his current deal lasting until 2027. Reports suggest Real Madrid may need to take decisive action if the situation doesn’t improve.

Major Clubs Monitoring Situation

Reportedly, Manchester United are among the Premier League clubs willing to make a move for the Brazilian if he is available. Other clubs include Manchester City, Chelsea, Paris Saint-Germain and Bayern Munich, who are said to be monitoring Vinicius closely. Clubs see an opportunity to acquire a game-changing winger capable of adding pace, flair, and goals-qualities Vinicius has demonstrated despite his challenging season. This season he has scored five goals and provided four assists in 10 appearances across competitions.

Manchester United, who invested £62.5 million in Matheus Cunha this summer to bolster their left flank, could benefit from additional depth but might prioritize other squad areas first. Nonetheless, Vinicius' availability and high-profile status make him an intriguing option for several major clubs aiming to boost their attacking prowess and make a statement in upcoming transfer windows.