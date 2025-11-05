Former Real Madrid star Gareth Bale offered a sharp critique of the team's recent performance, highlighting a major lack of quality in the final third and the urgent need for a traditional 'number nine' striker.

Former Real Madrid star Gareth Bale gave a candid assessment of the team’s recent loss at Anfield in an interview with CBS, shedding light on significant issues facing Carlo Ancelotti’s squad. The Welsh forward was particularly critical of Madrid’s lack of offensive presence, a topic that has stirred intense discussion among fans.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Lack of quality in final third

Bale’s critique centered on the final third, where he noted a glaring absence of quality. Specifically, he singled out Kylian Mbappé and Vinicius Júnior for failing to deliver the creative spark expected of them on big nights. According to Bale, Real Madrid’s attacking play was lacking the brilliance that fans are accustomed to, emphasizing the team’s over-reliance on individual moments that did not materialize during crucial moments.

This deficiency in attack led Bale to call for a structural improvement-a genuine reference striker who can finish chances in the box. He highlighted how Madrid’s crosses and attacking efforts lacked a traditional ‘number nine’ to capitalize on opportunities, stating, “Sometimes you need to go and test the defender. There was no one in the box for the crosses. Maybe you need a ‘9’.”

Beyond tactical issues

Beyond tactical issues, Bale also commented on the challenges posed by managing Real Madrid’s star-studded dressing room. Addressing the potential new coach, Xabi Alonso, Bale reminded that coaching Real Madrid involves more than just tactics; it requires managing numerous egos. He observed, “It’s not the same to coach Leverkusen as it is to coach Real Madrid… you have to manage more egos than make tactical changes,” underscoring the complexity of leadership at such a high-profile club.

With concerns mounting over a lack of a consistent goal scorer, underwhelming displays from key wingers, and the intricate dynamics within the squad, Real Madrid is facing a period of deep reflection and tough decisions.