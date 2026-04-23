RCB captain Rajat Patidar credits a flexible but dominant approach for the team's strong title defence. The skipper, in scintillating form, discusses his mental evolution as a batter, his 'bowling captain' leadership, and the team's focus.

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) have begun their title defence in red-hot form under captain Rajat Patidar. The skipper credits the team's success to a clear but flexible approach built on intent and awareness, with RCB collecting eight points from six games so far this season.

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"Dominance is our mindset, but we don't want to be rigid. We want to assess the situation and adapt. That flexibility is very important for us as a batting unit," said Patidar on the RCB Podcast, according to a press release from the franchise. The RCB skipper has been in scintillating form this season, amassing 230 runs in six games at a staggering strike rate of 212.96, including 22 sixes, the second-highest tally in the competition so far.

Patidar on His Batting Evolution

Speaking about his evolution as a batter, Patidar said the biggest shift came mentally before any technical changes. "The biggest change in my batting has come from the mind. How I see the game, how I see myself in a situation, and how I want to dominate, everything started from there," said the 32-year-old batter.

He added that once he gained clarity mentally, technical adjustments followed naturally. "I worked on a few trigger movements and discussed it with DK. Once I was convinced, I didn't want to hold back in matches. That clarity helped me execute better," he added.

RCB's Aggressive Batting Template

On RCB's aggressive batting template, Patidar said, "There is no fixed plan that I will play a certain way. If I feel I can dominate a bowler, I go for it. It is more instinct than planning."

He also highlighted the importance of clear communication within partnerships and said, "If someone feels they can dominate a bowler, they take responsibility. Even if it means not rotating strike. The idea is to keep the bowler under pressure."

On Captaincy and Leadership

Reflecting on his leadership style, Patidar described himself as a captain who prioritises his bowlers' mindset. "I see myself as a bowling captain. In T20 cricket, bowlers are always under pressure, so I try to keep them in a good space and not show too many reactions," he further added.

Learning from Senior Players

On learning from senior players, Patidar credited his time observing experienced teammates and said, "I have learnt a lot by observing players like Virat bhai. The biggest thing is to stay in the present and focus only on what is in your control."

Reflecting on Title Win and Pressure

Speaking about the team's title-winning campaign last year, Patidar said the magnitude of the achievement truly hit him only after witnessing the fans' emotions. "When we won, it felt special, but when I saw the fans and their reactions, I realised something big had happened. That is when it really sank in," he said.

He also opened up on handling pressure during last year's final. "In the last over, even though we knew we were close, there was still a thought that something could go wrong. That pressure is natural in such moments," said the destructive batter.

Staying True to Personality

On captaincy, Patidar said his approach is rooted in staying true to his personality. "I am not very expressive by nature. I try to stay calm and think clearly in every situation. I don't want to change who I am as a person," said RCB skipper.

He also emphasised the importance of creating a comfortable environment for all players and said, "Whether it is a senior player or someone new, everyone should feel equally important. That helps them settle and perform better."

Looking Ahead

On handling expectations and outside noise, Patidar said he prefers to stay detached from external narratives. "I don't think about selection or what people are saying. I focus on what I can do in the present. That gives me clarity and calmness," Patidar said.

Looking ahead, Patidar said RCB's focus remains on continuing their approach rather than getting carried away by past success. "As champions, every team will come harder at us. But for us, it is about staying in the present, focusing on our process, and controlling what we can," he concluded. (ANI)