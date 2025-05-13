Shubman Gill: 7 reasons why he should be India’s next Test captain

After the retirement of Rohit Sharma from Tests, the selectors are in hunt to find a new captain for the format before the England tour.
As per several reports, Shubman Gill has emerged as the front runner to take over captaincy duties in Test cricket.
The new Test captain is expected to be named in the fourth week of May with the England tour squad. Here are 7 reasons why Shubman Gill should lead India in Tests.
As Rohit and Kohli are in twilight of their careers, Gill has the potential to become the next face of Indian cricket, given his consistent performances and growing maturity.
Since Shubman Gill is just 25 years of age, it is the right time for him to step into a leadership role as he can be groomed for a long-term captaincy stint.
Shubman Gill is among a few Indian players who have regular presence in all three formats of the game and thus, brings continuity and familiarity with the core group.
Shubman Gill has captaincy credentials under his belt, having captained Punjab in domestic cricket and now, leading Gujarat Titans in the IPL 2025.
Shubman Gill has often displayed his calmness in pressure situations and has shown ability to absorb tough conditions without letting his emotions clouding over him.
Shubman Gill has showcased his ability to adapt to diverse conditions across the globe, making him an ideal candidate to lead in Tests.
With a young core in the Test side after Rohit and Kohli’s retirements, Shubman Gill’s leadership can help form a cohesive unit that grows together over the next decade.
