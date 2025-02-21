Ranji Trophy SF, GUJ v KER: Kerala players in jubilation after securing an entry into maiden final (WATCH)

Kerala secured 2-run lead against Gujarat to be on the verge of entering into their first ever Ranji Trophy final in 74 years.

Kerala are on the verge of entering into their first-ever Ranji Trophy final after securing an innings lead in the semifinal clash against Gujarat at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Friday, February 21.

Gujarat entered Day 5 after posting a total of 429/7 in 154 overs the previous day, with Jaymeet Patel and Siddharth Desai batting on 74 and 24. The hosts needed just 29 runs to overtake Kerala’s first-innings total and take a lead. However, Gujarat lost Jaymeet Patel for 79 at 436/8 before Siddharth Desai’s stay at the crease ended after he was dismissed for 30 at 446/9. The 2017 Ranji Trophy champions needed just 13 runs to surpass Kerala’s first innings.

Also read: Shami's fifer to Gill's century: 5 key takeaways from India's CT 2025 match win against Bangladesh

At that time, Kerala needed just one wicket to bundle out Gujarat before the hosts took a lead and secured their berth for their first-ever Ranji Trophy. The tailenders Arzan Nagwaswallah and Priyajitsingh Jadeja frustrated Kerala bowlers with their defensive approach to ensure Gujarat secured a lead.

When Gujarat was at 455/9 and needed just two runs to overtake Kerala’s first innings total of 457, Nagaswaswallah went for a shot, but the ball hit the short leg fielder’s helmet and the slip fielder took the catch. Thus, Kerala managed to secure a 2-run lead and created history by entering their first-ever Ranji Trophy final.

As soon as Aditya Sarwate picked up the final wicket for Kerala, the players were celebrating in jubilation as ecstatic scenes unfolded on the field. Kerala rushed towards and hugged as they soaked in the historic moment.

Watch: Kerala players celebrate after taking the final wicket

With a 1-run lead in the first innings, Kerala resumed their batting in the second innings and extended their lead to over 60 runs. Openers Rohan Kunnumal and Akshay Chandran provided a decent start to Kerala’s innings until the latter was dismissed for 9 at 30/1. Thereafter, the visitors lost another wicket quickly as Varun Nayanar had a little stay at the crease after scoring 1 off 11 balls. Rohan Kunnummal was joined by Jalaj Saxena to carry on Kerala’s innings and the pair took the team past 60-run lead.

In the first innings, Mohammed Azharudden was the star performer with the bat as played a gritty unbeaten innings of 177 off 341 balls to help Kerala post a respectable total on the board. Captain Sachin Baby and Salman Nazir made valuable contributions with innings of 69 and 52, respectively. In bowling, Jalaj Saxena (4/149) and Aditya Sarwata (4/111) combined picked eight wickets for Kerala. Nedumankuzhy Basil and MD Nideesh too contributed by taking a wicket each.

How Kerala performed in the Ranji Trophy this season?

Kerala have had a great season in the ongoing Ranji Trophy season. Sachin Baby-led side had an unbeaten run in the group stage of the tournament, winning three matches and drawing 4 games in their seven outings and finished second with 28 points in Elite Group C.

The quarterfinal between Kerala and Jammu and Kashmir ended in a draw, but the former team managed to qualify for the semifinal with a 1-run first innings lead at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Pune. In the ongoing semifinal against Gujarat is Kerala’s second appearance in the top 4 of the Ranji Trophy since their impressive campaign in the 2018-19, where they defeated the same team in the quarterfinals.

Also read: Champions Trophy 2025, IND vs PAK: Inzamam highlights team balance as key factor in blockbuster clash

Latest Videos