Champions Trophy 2025, IND vs PAK: Inzamam highlights team balance as key factor in blockbuster clash

Former Pakistan captain Inzamam-ul-Haq weighed in on the factors that could influence the outcome of the blockbuster Champions Trophy 2025 clash between India and Pakistan.

ANI |Published: Feb 21, 2025, 9:06 AM IST

A new chapter of the fierce rivalry between India and Pakistan will unfold in Dubai on Sunday. The pressure will be high, especially after the defending champions, Pakistan, faced a 60-run defeat against New Zealand in Karachi.

With Pakistan facing a do-or-die situation and the pressure of high-stakes rivalry, their encounter on Sunday promises to be a gripping and nerve-wracking affair.

"There is always pressure. When you play just one match a year, that pressure is amplified. Nowadays, with so much cricket being broadcast, players watch each other closely. Earlier, we approached it as a team game; whichever team had the better balance had the upper hand," Inzamam said on a special episode of JioHotstar.

Inzamam admitted that India has had a far stronger squad in recent years than Pakistan. The former batting maestro believes that India's possessing quality all-rounders like Ravindra Jadeja and Hardik Pandya can make a huge difference in such high-profile games.

"India has had a strong team in recent years, especially with all-rounders like Ravindra Jadeja and Hardik Pandya providing balance in the lower order. In subcontinent conditions, having such players makes a huge difference. Even now, the team with better balance will have the edge," he added.

Shahid Afridi reminisced about the days when he used to play against India in some of the jaw-dropping matches.

"For a cricketer, an India-Pakistan match is a golden opportunity, especially for youngsters. It was always my dream. Before a match, I couldn't sleep at night--I would think about my performance and how I couldn't afford to miss this chance. Even if I hadn't performed in the last five or six matches, if I did well in an India-Pakistan game, everything would be forgiven. That's how big this rivalry is," Shahid said.

