Ranji Trophy semifinal, GUJ vs KER: Samson posts heartwarming message as Kerala reaches maiden final

Kerala secured their berth for the maiden final of the Ranji Trophy with a two-run lead in the first innings against Gujarat in the semifinal in Ahmedabad.

Team India wicketkeeper-batter Sanju Samson has posted a heartfelt message after Kerala made it to their maiden Ranji Trophy final by defeating Gujarat with first innings lead in the semifinal at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Friday, February 21.

Kerala secured their berth for the maiden final of the prestigious Indian domestic cricket with a two-run lead in the first innings. The visitors needed just one wicket and Gujarat were two runs away from taking over Kerala’s first innings lead of 457. When hosts were at 455/9, Nagaswaswallah went for a shot, but the ball hit the short leg fielder’s helmet and the slip fielder took the catch. Thus, Kerala managed to secure a 2-run lead and created history by entering their first-ever Ranji Trophy final.

With a two-run lead, Kerala resumed their second innings batting and finished at 114/4, securing a 112-run lead. As the semifinal ended in a draw, Kerala qualified for the final, only their second attempt, the first being in the 2018-19 season when they lost to Vidarbha.

Sanju Samon, who plays for Kerala in domestic cricket, could not be more happier than his state team making it to the final for the first time in their 74 years of Ranji Trophy history. The wicketkeeper-batter put up an emotional post on his Instagram story and backed the team to clinch the prestigious domestic title.

“Absolutely thrilled to see this happening... A DREAM we all believed together 10 years ago is just 1 step away boys !! It's ours, Go get it... KERALA CRICKET.” Samson wrote.

Kerala will take on Vidarbha in the Ranji Trophy title clash at the Vidarbha Cricket Association (VCA) Stadium in Nagpur on February 26. Vidarbha are two-time Ranji Trophy champions and are eyeing for the third title after they defeated the defending Champions Mumbai in the semifinal in Vidarbha.

How Kerala performed in the Ranji Trophy this season?

Kerala have had a great season in the ongoing Ranji Trophy season. The Sachin Baby-led side had an unbeaten run in the group stage of the tournament, winning three matches and drawing 4 games in their seven outings and finished second with 28 points in Elite Group C.

The quarterfinal between Kerala and Jammu and Kashmir ended in a draw, but the former team managed to qualify for the semifinal with a 1-run first innings lead at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Pune. In the ongoing semifinal against Gujarat is Kerala’s second appearance in the top 4 of the Ranji Trophy since their impressive campaign in the 2018-19, where they defeated the same team in the quarterfinals.

With Kerala making it to the final of the Ranji Trophy, they became the sixth team from South Zone, including erstwhile Madras, Mysore, Karnataka, Hyderabad and Tamil Nadu to make it to the title clash of the prestigious. Kerala under the leadership of Sachin Baby will look to clinch their maiden domestic title.

