Ramiz Raja’s failed attempt to fire up BPL fans went viral, adding humour to a tense week for Bangladesh cricket. The league had just faced a boycott and emergency talks before play resumed under a revised schedule.

Former Pakistan cricketer and commentator Ramiz Raja became the subject of online memes after an awkward moment during a Bangladesh Premier League (BPL) 2026 match. In a clip that quickly spread across social media, Raja attempted to energise spectators before play began by urging them to raise the noise levels.

The attempt fell flat as the crowd remained largely silent. Raja reacted on the microphone, remarking, “they don’t want to make some noise,” which only amplified the trolling directed at him online. The video showed him trying a classic pre‑match chant, but the hush in the stadium turned the moment into a viral talking point among cricket fans.

Memes and jokes flooded platforms, with many highlighting how even a seasoned name like Raja could misjudge the mood of the stands. The light‑hearted embarrassment came at a time when Bangladesh cricket was already under pressure due to wider issues surrounding the league.

Just days earlier, BPL 2026 had faced a complete boycott. On 15 January, players refused to take the field, forcing the cancellation of all scheduled fixtures that day. The protest followed remarks by M. Najmul Islam, Chairman of the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) Finance Committee, who had called former captain Tamim Iqbal an “Indian agent” after Tamim suggested diplomacy to resolve the T20 World Cup venue dispute with India.

The comments sparked outrage among players, with the welfare body quickly organising demonstrations. Reports indicated that two franchises stayed in their hotels and refused to travel to Dhaka, escalating the crisis. The boycott left the tournament in disarray and pushed the BCB into late‑night emergency talks to salvage the competition.

To break the deadlock, the board removed Najmul Islam from his finance chair position and initiated disciplinary proceedings. Following negotiations, officials and players reached a compromise, allowing fixtures to resume on 16 January under a revised calendar.