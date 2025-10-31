Union Minister Raksha Khadse led 'Ekta Yatras' in Maharashtra's Malkapur and Bhusawal to mark Sardar Patel's 150th birth anniversary. The marches saw massive youth participation, celebrating national unity and the spirit of 'Viksit Bharat'.

Union Minister of State for Youth Affairs and Sports, Raksha Nikhil Khadse, led 'Ekta Yatras' (Unity Marches) at Malkapur in Buldhana and Bhusawal in Jalgaon district, on the historic occasion of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel's 150th Birth Anniversary, as per a release from SAI media. The 'Ekta Yatras', held under the nationwide Sardar@150 campaign initiated by the 'My Bharat platform' of the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports, witnessed overwhelming public participation from youth, students, and volunteers, creating a vibrant celebration of national unity and civic spirit.

Khadse Invokes Sardar Patel's Legacy of Unity

Addressing an enthusiastic gathering at Malkapur, Khadse invoked Sardar Patel's enduring legacy, saying, "The India we are proud of today -- united, strong, and diverse -- stands as the result of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel's unmatched resolve and vision to integrate over 560 princely states into one nation. This march is not merely symbolic; it is a reaffirmation of our collective commitment to Ek Bharat, Shreshtha Bharat. Guided by the vision of Hon'ble Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi ji, this movement reinforces the spirit of Jan Bhagidari and Viksit Bharat by placing youth at the heart of nation-building."

Unity Marches See Massive Participation

The first leg of the event began in Malkapur, drawing huge participation from residents, students, and volunteers. Prominent dignitaries present included Eknath Khadse, Member of the Legislative Council; Chansukh Madanlal Sancheti, MLA, Malkapur; Arvind Kolte, Anil Kharche, Sudhir Chavan, Pranit Sangavikar, District Youth Officer; Ramrao Jhambre, Dnyandev Waghode, and senior officials from the district administration, the release said.

In the afternoon, Khadse led the Bhusawal Unity March, which saw massive crowds lining the streets in solidarity. The event was graced by Girish Mahajan, Minister of Water Resources and Disaster Management and Sanjay Savkare, Minister of Textiles, Government of Maharashtra. Other dignitaries present included Abhishek Chavare, District Youth Officer, and officials from the district administration.

Both marches reflected the energy and enthusiasm of thousands of participants -- students, NSS volunteers, My Bharat youth, and citizens -- who carried banners and slogans celebrating unity, patriotism, and national pride.

Call for Youth-Led Nation-Building

Khadse emphasised that My Bharat is turning into a true movement of youth-driven change -- connecting millions of young minds to India's development journey. She urged that the ideals of Ekta Yatra must be translated into everyday action through service, innovation, and leadership by youth at the grassroots level.

The Unity Marches at Malkapur and Bhusawal mark a significant contribution to the Sardar@150 national campaign, launched by the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports, which promotes unity, integrity, and collective participation in nation-building--a true tribute to the Iron Man of India.