RR head coach Kumar Sangakkara revealed that releasing Shimron Hetmyer was a tough decision made to create auction flexibility, as the batter sought to change his batting position after recent performance struggles.

Rajasthan Royals Coach Explains Shimron Hetmyer Release for Auction

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 20 (ANI): Rajasthan Royals (RR) head coach Kumar Sangakkara spoke on the franchise's decision to release West Indies hitter Shimron Hetmyer ahead of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2027 auction, saying that over the last one and the half years, the left-handed batter had ambitions of batting at a different spot and the decision to let him go was "very tough.

The franchise had released Shimron Hetmyer, Tushar Deshpande, Adam Milne, Kuldeep Sen, Yudhvir Singh, Kwena Maphaka, Vignesh Puthur, Ravi Singh and Emanjot Singh Chahal ahead of the 2027 IPL auction scheduled for December 16. Speaking on JioStar's ' IPL 2027 Retention Special', Sangakkara said on Hetmyer, "We had to release Hettie because of the role vacancy that we have there. Hettie, over the last year and a half, has had an ambition to bat in a different position. He is still a wonderful player. But in terms of creating enough money for us to have the flexibility we need in the auction, it was a decision that had to be made. It is not something that we wanted to do. So yeah, it was very tough.”

The last two seasons have been tough for Hetmyer as a finisher, scoring just 78 runs in eight innings at an average of 13.00 and a strike rate of over 113 last season with best score of 22. In the 2025 season, he delivered mixed returns, with 239 runs in 13 innings at an average of 21.72, a strike rate of 145.73 and just one fifty. In 63 matches for RR from 2022-26, 'Hettie' scored 1,043 runs in 57 innings at an average of 28.18, with a strike rate of over 148, with three fifties. This year in T20s, while vastly batting at number three and four, the left-handed dasher has scored 1,305 runs in 56 matches and 54 innings at an average of 29 and a strike rate of over 168, with two centuries and four fifties. In the innings batting in the top four this year, Hetmyer has posted 1,072 runs in 42 T20Is and 41 innings at an average of 32.48, with a strike rate of 173.74, with two centuries and four fifties.

Players retained and released for IPL 2027

RR retained players 2027: Riyan Parag (captain), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Ravindra Jadeja, Dhruv Jurel, Jofra Archer, Aman Rao Perala, Brijesh Sharma, Nandre Burger, Dasun Shanaka, Donovan Ferreira, Lhuan-dre Pretorius, Ravi Bishnoi, Sandeep Sharma, Shubham Dubey, Sushant Mishra, Yash Punja.

RR released players 2027: Tushar Deshpande, Adam Milne, Kuldeep Sen, Yudhvir Singh, Kwena Maphaka, Vignesh Puthur, Shimron Hetmyer, Ravi Singh, Emanjot Singh Chahal.

Traded in: Mohammed Shami and Manimaran Siddharth.

Traded out: Sam Curran.

Squad: 19

Maximum slots to fill: 6

Purse remaining: Rs 27.05 Crores. (ANI)