Rajasthan Lions defeated Dubai Royals by 16 runs in the World Legends Pro T20 League. Naman Ojha's 66 and a late batting blitz took Rajasthan to 170/9. Jesal Karia and Bipul Sharma starred with bat and ball, sharing six wickets.

Rajasthan Lions combined a crucial late batting surge with a disciplined bowling effort to defeat Dubai Royals by 16 runs in Match 6 of the World Legends Pro T20 League in Goa. Put into bat, the Lions were rocked early as Eoin Morgan and Callum Ferguson departed cheaply, leaving Rajasthan 23/2 inside four overs, as per a release.

Ojha Anchors Amidst Middle-Order Wobble

A steady stand between Naman Ojha and Suresh Raina restored order. Ojha counter-attacked to reach a fluent half-century off around 30 balls, while Raina anchored the innings. At the halfway stage, Rajasthan were 79/2, setting up the innings without fully breaking free.

Raina briefly accelerated before falling for 30, triggering a middle-order slide. JP Duminy fell for a golden duck, handing Rishi Dhawan two wickets in two balls, and the Lions slipped to 95/4. Dubai Royals then threatened to seize control through Piyush Chawla, who tore through the middle order with a stunning spell that included the first hat-trick of the World Legends Pro T20 League.

Late Surge Provides Decisive Push

Despite the damage, Rajasthan found late momentum through Jesal Karia (31 off 18) and Bipul Sharma (22 off 13), dragging the total to 170/9. That late push proved decisive.

Royals Fall Short in Chase

Defending the target, Rajasthan Lions delivered a dominating and disciplined bowling performance, with Jesal Karia and Bipul Sharma pairing up to take five wickets between them, ensuring the Royals were never allowed to settle. Dubai Royals were eventually bowled out for 154 in 19.1 overs, falling 16 runs short.

Brief Score

Match Result: Brief Score: Rajasthan Lions - 170/9 Naman Ojha - 66 (43) Jesal Karia - 31 (18) Piyush Chawla - 3/29 (4 overs) Samit Patel - 2/33 (4 overs) Dubai Royals - 154/10 (19.1 overs) Kirk Edwards - 46 (38) Samit Patel - 30 (17) Jesal Karia - 3/21 (3.1 overs) Bipul Sharma - 3/28 (4 overs). (ANI)