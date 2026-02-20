Google CEO Sundar Pichai met cricketer Shubman Gill at the Google India office in Gurugram. Pichai also attended the India AI Impact Summit, hailing the US-India tech partnership and detailing Google's AI initiatives for the country.

Pichai Meets Shubman Gill at Google India Office

Google CEO Sundar Pichai shared a special moment connecting with colleagues during his recent visit to Google India's office, during which cricket Test and ODI captain Shubman Gill was also present. Taking to Instagram, the Google CEO wrote, "My favourite part of travelling anywhere is spending time with Googlers around the world. Even more true when Shubman Gill is there too. Google India, thank you for having me." Pichai had participated in the India AI Impact Summit that began in the national capital on Monday.

Gujarat Titans Begin IPL Preparations

Meanwhile, the Gujarat Titans have begun their Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 preparations in full swing with a pre-season camp at Miraj International Cricket Stadium in Nathdwara, featuring captain Shubman Gill and company, according to a press release. Batter Sai Sudharsan is also among the players participating in the camp.

Pichai on US-India Tech Partnership

On the other hand, Google CEO Pichai on Friday highlighted the importance of tech partnership between India and the US and congratulated the countries, as India is set to join the US-led Pax Silica initiative focused on making sure that the supply chains are safe and secure and encourages greater commercial partnerships across key technologies.

Speaking at a special event held to mark India's joining the Pax Silica initiative led by the US in the national capital, Pichai hailed the US-India partnership as critical."We are on the cusp of an era of hyper progress and new discoveries, but the best outcomes are not guaranteed. We must work together to ensure the benefits of AI are available to everyone, and everywhere," he said.

Google's AI Vision for India

"I believe India is going to have an extraordinary trajectory with AI, and we are supporting with a full-stack commitment, including products, scaling and infrastructure. We are working on building AI products and solutions for Indian consumers and businesses to empower India's incredible developer community, we've already contributed 22 Gemma models to AI coach, and we are working closely with the government to bring AI applications with real world impact be through delivering timely monsoon forecast to farmers, helping healthcare workers screen for diseases like diabetic retinopathy or making information and services accessible in more languages, our current extends to reimagining the products, people use every day," he said. (ANI)