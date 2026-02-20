Arjuna awardee Reeth Abraham highlights the New Delhi Marathon as a crucial Asian Games qualifier, citing its flat course as a great opportunity for Indian athletes. She also notes the massive growth in India's marathon culture over the last decade.

Marathon as Key Asian Games Qualifier

Former Asian medallist and Arjuna award winner Reeth Abraham believes the New Delhi Marathon is a key Asian Games qualifier, and with its flat course, it's a great chance for elite Indian athletes to hit their marks. She also feels that India's running scene has exploded over the last decade, from just hundreds of participants to thousands, showing huge growth in marathon culture.

The 11th edition of the New Delhi Marathon is scheduled for 22 February 2026. The marathon also serves as a qualifying race for the upcoming Asian Games, offering athletes a pathway to international excellence.

While speaking to ANI, Abraham said, "This is important for our elite Indian athletes because this is the qualifying for the Asian Games, which is happening in another couple of months, so for them it's important, and since Delhi is a flat coast, the weather is good early in the morning, and we all hope that they will all qualify. In India, the running scenario has improved a lot over the years and in the last 10 years, and if you see 10 years back, we had only numbers in hundreds. We used to see the marathoners running and taking part, but now it is in thousands."

Defending Champion's Confidence

Bhagirathi Bisht claimed the top honours among elite women Indian athletes, grabbing the top spot in the New Delhi marathon last year. Bisht expressed confidence and said she'll perform well again and reclaim her title.

"I have been running in marathons for more than a year, and I won this marathon last year. I am confident that I will do well this time also and take my tag back," Bhagirathi Bisht told ANI.

Event Scale and Grand Flag-Off

The New Delhi marathon is set to be one of the largest sporting events in the country, with over 30,000 participants expected to take part. The race will be flagged off from the iconic Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium by Olympic medallist Vijender Singhand Olympian Rohan Bopanna, guiding runners through the heart of New Delhi's historic and vibrant streets. (ANI)