South African fast bowler Kagiso Rabada has hailed his team’s resilience after their 30-run victory over India in the opening Test at Eden Gardens, despite missing several key players including himself. The win, achieved while defending a modest target of 123, marked South Africa’s first Test triumph on Indian soil in 15 years and secured them a 1-0 lead in the two-match series.

Rabada, sidelined with a rib injury, expressed admiration for the squad’s ability to adapt and succeed regardless of absences. “No matter who sits out, we can still find a way to win. Temba (Bavuma) has been crucial for us, but he hasn’t played every game. I haven’t played this game,” Rabada said in a video shared by Cricket South Africa.

Bavuma returned to the XI after missing the preceding series in Pakistan, where South Africa fought back to draw 1-1. His second-innings 55 proved decisive, giving the bowlers a total to defend on a dry surface offering variable bounce and turn.

Rabada highlighted the collective contributions that shaped the victory. “We had a good start in the first innings with Aiden (Markram) and (Ryan) Rickelton. They set the tone. Marco (Jansen) stood up, Boschi (Corbin Bosch) stood up at crucial times. Everyone chipped in and really, that’s the hallmark of what this team is made of,” he said.

The pacer admitted uncertainty over his availability for the second Test in Guwahati from November 22-26, having undergone multiple scans before the Kolkata match.

Reflecting on the contest, Rabada ranked the win among South Africa’s finest this season. “(The victory is) definitely right up there. With the types of wins that we’ve had this season, it’s hard to say, because we’ve had some pretty epic wins, but this one is definitely (in the) top three,” he noted.

He described the match as a classic Test battle, full of momentum swings. “That was typical Test cricket… just the ebbs and flows of the game. We found ourselves on the back foot, and then somehow managed to finish on the front foot,” Rabada said.

The bowler admitted to feeling restless while watching from the sidelines. “It was quite nerve-wracking on the side, and I’m just itching to want to get out. I don’t know what to say. It’s just… it’s just, like, an emotional roller coaster, and I’m glad that we finished on the right side,” he added.

South Africa now shift focus to Guwahati, aiming to complete a series sweep against India.