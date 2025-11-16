Head coach Gautam Gambhir backed Rishabh Pant as a 'world-class batter' despite his low scores on comeback. The support came after India collapsed for 93 while chasing 124, handing South Africa a 1-0 lead in the Test series in Kolkata.

India's head coach Gautam Gambhir praised Indian wicketkeeper/batter Rishabh Pant as 'a world-class batter' in Test cricket and expressed confidence in him to deliver well in the next fixtures after India failed to chase 124 in the fourth innings of the 1st Test against South Africa in Kolkata. The Temba Bavuma-led side took a 1-0 lead in the two-match series. India were chasing 124 on the third day but collapsed to just 93 runs, with skipper Shubman Gill unavailable due to a neck injury; in his absence, Pant captained the side. Pant, making a comeback to the side after healing from his injured foot suffered during the fourth Test in England earlier this year, failed to mark his return as he made 27 and 2 in both innings respectively.

'He will deliver in future'

"From Rishabh's point of view, he's a world-class batter in this format. He plays in a certain way. He can take the game away as well. And we'll keep backing him to play this way as well because sometimes you've got to tell people to play the natural game and, more importantly, be a little smart as well. So, I think he's playing after a long time and I'm sure he will deliver in future," Gautam Gambhir told the reporters.

South Africa draw first blood

This is India's first defeat at Eden Gardens since December 2012 against England. A superb eight-wicket haul across both innings by spinner Simon Harmer and a gritty half-century from Bavuma became the point of difference between India and South Africa at Kolkata during the first Test. Harmer (4/21) and Maharaj (2/15) kept India in check with their spin choke. Jansen (2/15) also delivered a double whammy to India by removing both their openers.

India eye comeback in Guwahati

India is set to lock horns with South Africa in the second Test, scheduled for November 22 at the Barsapara Cricket Stadium in Guwahati.