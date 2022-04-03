Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Qatar World Cup 2022: Will FIFA ban Iran over women stadium prohibition?

    The FIFA World Cup 2022 will be taking place in Qatar. While Iran will be one of the participants, FIFA has been urged to ban the nation for prohibiting women inside the venues.

    Qatar World Cup 2022: Will FIFA ban Iran over women stadium prohibition?-ayh
    Author
    Team Newsable
    Paris, First Published Apr 3, 2022, 3:27 PM IST

    It will be a global football spectacle when the 2022 FIFA World Cup is held in Qatar in November-December. As usual, 32 teams will be taking part from across continents, while Iran will be one of the participants representing Asia. However, some have called for a ban on Iran in the tournament.

    On Friday, the Fédération Internationale de Football Association (FIFA) received calls to ban Iran from the FIFA World Cup 2022 after the nation failed to introduce the new law of allowing women inside the venues to watch football matches. As per reports, around 2,000 Iranian women who had owned tickets to watch Iran's World Cup qualifier against Lebanon last Tuesday were not allowed to enter the stadium. Also, the authorities were accused of using pepper spray over the protesting women outside the venue.

    ALSO READ: Qatar FIFA World Cup 2022 - Full schedule, group fixtures, when and where to watch in India

    The United for Navid group has demanded that Iran should be banned from international football unless the law regarding women is changed. "We formally request that FIFA immediately suspend Iran and prohibit its participation in the World Cup 2022 as long as the Football Federation of Iran continues to violate the Olympic Charter and FIFA regulations. But, not only has Iran broken that promise by continuing to bar women from entering a stadium but women are beaten, abused and threatened," a letter addressed to Mattias Grafstrom (FIFA deputy secretary-general) from the group read, reports AFP.

    Besides United for Navid, Human Rights Watch and a New York-based NGO have also requested the same to FIFA for a long time. "Given the Iranian authorities' longstanding violations, FIFA needs to follow its global guidelines on nondiscrimination and should consider enforcing penalties for Iran's noncompliance," said HRW's Tara Sepehri Far.

    ALSO READ: Qatar 2022 - Rob Green mocks his own World Cup 2010 blunder after England draw USA

    Iran president Ebrahim Raisi has requested an investigation to be launched into the incident of Iranian women being barred from entering the stadium. However, in January, the Iranian women were allowed to enter the venues for the first time in three years. Meanwhile, in January, a FIFA spokesperson told AFP, "FIFA expects this to continue, as there can be no turning back."

    Last Updated Apr 3, 2022, 3:27 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    ICC Womens World Cup 2022 final, AUSW vs ENGW: Australia wins its 7th title after England rout; Twitter surprised-ayh

    ICC Women's World Cup 2022 final: Australia wins its 7th title after England rout; Twitter surprised

    WWE WrestleMania 38 results: Cody Rhodes returns, Charlotte Flair retains, Stone Cold Steve Austin wins

    WWE WrestleMania 38, Day 1 results: Rhodes returns, Charlotte retains, Stone Cold wins

    I truly believe I'm the best wrestler - Cody Rhodes after World Wrestling Entertainment WWE return at WrestleMania 38-ayh

    "I truly believe I'm the best wrestler" - Rhodes after WWE return at WrestleMania 38

    World Wrestling Entertainment, WWE WrestleMania 38: Cody Rhodes returns after 7 years to defeat Seth Rollins; fans go wild-ayh

    WWE WrestleMania 38: Rhodes returns after 6 years to defeat Rollins; fans go wild

    Indian Premier League IPL 2022 CSK vs PBKS Match Preview/Prediction Team analysis players to watch head to head probable fantasy xi live streaming-ayh

    IPL 2022, CSK vs PBKS, Match Prediction: Desperate Chennai eyes Punjab rout

    Recent Stories

    Ramadan 2022 Know dos and donts for the holy month gcw

    Ramadan 2022: Know Dos and Don’ts for the holy month

    Law of Land: Sanjay Raut slams MNS chief's remark on mosque loudspeakers - adt

    'Law of Land': Sanjay Raut slams MNS chief's remark on mosque loudspeakers

    Arjun Kapoor brings injured Malaika Arora home from hospital (Video) RBA

    Arjun Kapoor brings injured Malaika Arora home from hospital (Video)

    Board of Control for Cricket in India, BCCI President Sourav Ganguly expresses faith in Rahul Dravid as India head coach-ayh

    BCCI President Sourav Ganguly expresses faith in Rahul Dravid as India head coach

    Punjab State Teacher Eligibility Test: Results are out; here's how to check - adt

    Punjab State Teacher Eligibility Test: Results are out; here's how to check

    Recent Videos

    Halal vs Jhatka row: Govt's 'stunning' order before animal is slaughtered - gps

    Halal vs Jhatka row: Govt's 'stunning' order before animal is slaughtered

    Video Icon
    Indian Premier League, IPL 2022, MI vs RR: Ishan Kishan fine after toe injury, available for Mumbai Indians against Rajasthan Royals - Zaheer Khan-ayh

    IPL 2022: Kishan fine after toe injury, available for Mumbai against Rajasthan - Zaheer

    Video Icon
    Kannadigas attacked over a water bottle, the tension in Srisailam - ycb

    Kannadigas attacked over a water bottle, the tension in Srisailam

    Video Icon
    Muslim Christian leaders meet Udupi seer, seek help for peace between communities - ycb

    Muslim, Christian leaders meet Udupi seer, seek help for peace between communities

    Video Icon
    BJP wants to get Kejriwal killed claims AAP gcw

    BJP wants to get Kejriwal killed, claims AAP

    Video Icon