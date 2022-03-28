Qatar World Cup 2022: Portugal's Ronaldo welcomes 'King' Pepe back for North Macedonia showdown

Ronaldo is thrilled about the return of veteran defender Pepe to the Portugal squad after he missed Thursday’s 3-1 win over Turkey due to Covid.

After booting European champions Italy out of their second successive World Cup campaign, North Macedonia is gearing up to face Cristiano Ronaldo's Portugal in Porto on Tuesday evening for a place in this year's showpiece event in Qatar. And ahead of the clash, in what comes as a boost to Ronaldo's side is the return of veteran defender Pepe, who missed Thursday's 3-1 win over Turkey due to Covid-19.

'The King is Back! Look Out!' shouted an excited Ronaldo before Portugal kick-started Sunday's training session as the 39-year-old defender emerged out of the dressing room. Ronaldo and Pepe were seen hugging and laughing before their warm-up in their penultimate training session ahead of Tuesday's crucial clash began.

The 37-year-old legendary striker's mood reflected the feeling among the Portugal squad as they prepared to host the side who shocked Italy in their play-off semi-final to prevent a clash between the last two European champions.

Although goals and glory eluded Ronaldo during this crucial play-off against Turkey, Portugal's move into the final of the Path C play-offs has given the 37-year-old a much-needed burst of motivation.

Following the 3-1 win, Ronaldo took to Instagram to send his teammates and Portugal fans a strong message. "The first step has been taken towards our great objective, towards the 2022 World Cup," wrote the veteran striker.

"Nothing is won; nothing is achieved. We have to continue to work in a serious and focused way, respecting the opponent but always believing in our abilities. Power Portugal! Go to Qatar!" Ronaldo, who earned his 185th international cap in the game, concluded.

Portugal midfielder Joao Moutinho admitted that the team expected Italy to beat North Macedonia. "I won't lie to you. We were all expecting it to be Italy. Football is different nowadays. Every team can win at this level. It doesn't matter the names, numbers or stats. North Macedonia has an extraordinary core and will do their best to make our lives miserable on Tuesday," Moutinho added.

Meanwhile, star Manchester City forward Bernado Silva said the team does not feel any extra pressure as they go into the clash as favourites. "North Macedonia won four of their last five World Cup Qualifying matches as a visitor, two of them against giants like Germany and Italy– that says a lot," he stated.

"They are an aggressive team. They will pressure us and will come with a lot of confidence. But the pressure on us always existed because it is not about the rival. It's about going to the World Cup. We have to be in Qatar and can't let our fans down," the 27-year-old added.

"You eat well, sleep well and stay focused. Our team is full of experienced players used to playing decisive matches for the biggest clubs in Europe. We all know how those games work, and we have to work hard and stay focused on our objective that is going to Qatar," the Portuguese winger concluded.

