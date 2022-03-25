Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Qatar World Cup 2022 playoffs: Italy knocked out, Portugal survives

    The FIFA World Cup 2022 playoffs continue, as Italy will be missing the tournament finals for the second successive time after losing to North Macedonia. Meanwhile, Portugal stays alive.

    In what comes as a heartbreaking moment for Italian football fans, their national team has failed to qualify for the 2022 FIFA World Cup. On Thursday, it suffered a shocking 0-1 defeat to North Macedonia in its playoffs semis at the Stadio Renzo Barbera in Palermo. As a result, Italy will be missing out on the tournament for its second consecutive term.

    Aleksandar Trajkovski’s lone match-winner in the stoppage time crashed Italy’s hopes. North Macedonia was solid in its defensive work, while Italy struggled to get past the line. Although Italy was good with its defence, too, all it took was one small opening and a fine strike from Trajkovski to get the job done.

     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     

    Following Italy’s ouster, head coach Roberto Mancini was asked if he would continue, to which he told Metro, “We will see. I think everyone is too disappointed right now to talk about the future. Just as the Euros was the most wonderful experience of my life, this was the biggest disappointment. We can say nothing. That is football. Sometimes incredible things happen, and it happened. We shouldn’t have been here first, but we did everything we could to win, and it’s hard to even talk about it.”

     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     

    On the other hand, Portugal stayed in contention for the competition finals following a convincing 3-1 win over Turkey. Goals from Otávio (15), Diogo Jota (42) and Matheus Luiz (90+4) got the job done at the Estádio Do Dragão in Porto. As a result of this win, Portugal has progressed to its group final, where it meets North Macedonia on Tuesday at the same venue, while the hosts will be the favourites to see this through.

    Meanwhile, following the win, Portugal boss Fernando Santos noted to The Daily Mail, “We need to show the same respect to North Macedonia that we would to Italy. I told you before we could be playing them. Those games are not a joke. It’s like a final, and anything can happen. You have to face it with the focus and concentration that it deserves. A team that goes to Italy and beats the European champions doesn’t need introductions.”

