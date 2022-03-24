Defoe retires: Revisiting the former England striker's heart-warming friendship with Bradley Lowery

Former England striker Jermain Defoe announced his retirement at the age of 39 on Thursday, leaving fans of the striker to recall some of the greatest moments from his game.

Former England striker Jermain Defoe announced his retirement at the age of 39 on Thursday, leaving fans of the striker to recall some of the greatest moments from his game. Defoe, who scored 20 goals in 57 games for his country, is the ninth-highest scorer in Premier League history with 162 goals in 496 appearances. While fans will remember Defoe's stints with West Ham, Tottenham Hotspur, Bournemouth, Sunderland, Portsmouth, Toronto FC and Rangers, they also recalled a remarkable friendship that the legendary striker shared with six-year-old Bradley Lowery, who captured the heart of the nation before dying from cancer in 2017.

The pair met when the young Sunderland fan, ill with neuroblastoma, was a mascot, and Defoe was the Black Cats' star player. The mascot later walked out at Wembley alongside his hero when Defoe was recalled to the England side. The star footballer would visit Bradley in hospital and go on to become his 'best mate'. Watch: Premier League congratulates Defoe

Defoe had attended his sixth birthday party and remains close to Bradley's parents Gemma and Carl, and brother Kieran, who lives in Blackhall Colliery, Co Durham. In a 2021 interview, Defoe, who has pictures of Bradley in his house, said, "It's four years since he died, but there's not a day that goes by when he's not in my mind. Especially now with the lockdown. The time that you get at home when you sit and reflect about things."

"Of course, I think about Bradley. I still keep in contact with the family - I'm very close to them. It was a really difficult time for me, especially when Bradley passed away - it was really difficult because I'd got used to walking out with him at games," Defoe added. Also see: Sunderland FC thanks Defoe

"When I got back into the England squad, he came out with me at Wembley and every Sunderland home game, I'd walk out with him, so it was really difficult after he died," the former England striker concluded. Defoe had attended Bradley's funeral, where thousands lined the streets of his home village.

Defoe, who travelled to the 2010 World Cup and Euro 2012 with England, ended his career with a second spell at Sunderland, with his final appearance coming as a substitute in Saturday's 0-0 draw at Lincoln in League One. "After 22 years in the game, I have decided to retire from professional football. It's been a really tough decision, and one I have discussed with my family and those closest to me," he posted on his social media handles.

"I made my professional debut at 17 years old in 1999, and I feel now is the right time to bow out," he said. "I have had an incredible journey and have met some amazing people in the game. Football will always remain in my blood, and it gives me great pride and satisfaction to look back on the blessed career that I've had. I now look forward to spending some quality time with my friends and family," he added.

"Thank you to all the fans from each club I've played for. The love I have received and (which) endured throughout my career will never be forgotten, and I will always have a special bond with you all. Thank you also to my amazing teammates, coaches, and staff for playing such an integral part in my career," the former England striker stated.

