UK PM Johnson describes Russia's plan to host Euro 2028 as 'beyond satire'

    Despite waging war in neighbouring Ukraine and facing a ban from competing by FIFA and UEFA, Russia has expressed their keen interest in hosting Euro 2028 or 2032.

    United Kingdom, First Published Mar 24, 2022, 6:31 PM IST

    Despite waging war in neighbouring Ukraine and facing a ban from competing by FIFA and UEFA, Russia has expressed their keen interest in hosting Euro 2028 or 2032. UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson has now slammed Russia's bid amid Vladimir Putin's invasion of Ukraine, reportedly leading to thousands of deaths.

    The UK PM has described Russia's plans to host the European Championships in 2028 or 2032 as 'beyond satire' and recommended the tournament be hosted by Ukraine, despite his own country and Ireland's joint bid.

    "The idea of Russia holding any idea of football tournament or any kind of cultural event right now is beyond satire," Johnson said while speaking in Brussels, where he is to attend a Nato summit addressing the invasion.

    "I can't believe that anybody would seriously consider their suggestion and, yes, I think the best thing possible would be for the entire Russian forces to retire forthwith from Ukraine and hand the tournament to them," Johnson added.

    Also read: Ukraine war: CAS rejects Russia's appeal over World Cup 2022 ban

    The UK PM had been replying to a direct question over whether it would be better for Ukraine to host the Euros than Russia, but he failed to recall that his own country had bid for the tournament and had tweeted in support of it.

    The Russian Football Union announced their intention to host the Euros, despite the ban imposed by FIFA and UEFA. The UK and the Republic of Ireland have submitted a joint bid to host Euro 2028 and were not expecting to be rivalled, yet Russia and Turkey are now keen on staging the tournament. Russia, Turkey and Italy have expressed an interest to host Euro 2032.

    On Wednesday, a message from Johnson's official account read, "The UK and Ireland bid for the UEFA Euro 2028 has this government's full backing. Our world-class stadiums and passionate fans stand ready to host one of the world's greatest sporting events. Let's bring football home."

    Several believe Russia's bid to host the Euros is simply to antagonise the West after Moscow was sanctioned by dozens of countries, including the UK, in response to the war on Ukraine. Reports suggest that although Russia has the infrastructure in place to stage Euro 2028 or 2032, it is likely that the country's bid is expected to be quashed. And UEFA is not expected to decide on the hosts for Euro 2028 and 2032 until next September. 

    By that point, the war could be over, and UEFA may be willing to listen to Russia's proposal if they're serious about hosting another tournament. FIFA have a questionable record when deciding the host nation for tournaments. Russia and Qatar have poor human rights records yet were awarded the World Cups in 2018 and 2022. Nothing can be taken for granted.

    Last Updated Mar 24, 2022, 6:31 PM IST
